We’re Making Key Services Completely Contact Free

March 27, 2020

By Janey Whiteside, EVP and Walmart Chief Customer Officer

We’re in unprecedented times. The way we’re all living and shopping is changing. We know customers want and need to be served differently. And, we’re moving quickly to adapt to those changing needs. It’s one way we can help to add some stability to our customers’ lives.

We’re adapting by offering customers no contact services for payment, pickup and delivery options. By doing this, we’re adding another layer of safety for our customers and associates.



No contact payment: Checking out at Walmart will be completely contact free on any register when you use Walmart Pay on the Walmart app in the coming week. Previously, customers had to select a payment method by touching a screen on our self-checkouts. Now, all customers who have a smartphone can simply scan a QR code and Walmart Pay is synced, allowing customers to pay completely free of contact.

No contact pickup and delivery: Our pickup and delivery services play a really important role for our customers, especially right now. We’ve seen an overwhelming response to these services in the last number of weeks and are now adding even more safety measures. For pickup customers, they simply open their trunk, and associates load their groceries in – no need to sign for the order. And for delivery, we’ll bypass the signature here too, asking delivery drivers to simply leave the order on customers’ doorsteps.

I don’t know that we’ve seen a time like this in our lives, and we know customers and communities are relying on us now more than ever. I’m so proud of the way we’re adapting to better serve them.

