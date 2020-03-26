Doubling Down: Supporting COVID-19, Walmart Launches Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Early

March 26, 2020

By Julie Gehrki, Vice President, Philanthropy, Walmart.Org

Over the last several weeks, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have committed $25 million to supporting organizations on the frontlines in the fight against the novel coronavirus. It’s a position we’re proud to take. But we’ve also been humbled by the response from so many of our customers asking: How can we help?

To answer that call, Walmart worked with Feeding America to launch Fight Hunger. Spark Change. (FHSC) online donations early. Through online donations, much-needed funds go directly to Feeding America and its nationwide network of local food banks that are meeting the increasing demand in their communities. And with millions of Americans worrying about how they will feed their families, it’s a powerful way to help out.

Now in its seventh year, the FHSC campaign has been a way for Walmart and Sam’s Club to partner with our suppliers and customers to help bring food to the people who need it most – to date helping to secure more than 1 billion meals for Feeding America food banks across the country. It’s been an important effort every year, but this one is especially critical. To kickstart the campaign, Walmart donated $3 million to Feeding America and member food banks.

Our FHSC supplier partners are in this with us, too. Campbell Soup Company, Conagra Brands, General Mills, Kellogg, Kraft Heinz, J.M. Smucker Company, PepsiCo, The Clorox Company and Unilever have announced commitments totaling nearly $30 million in cash and in-kind donations to organizations helping to meet the urgent need of food assistance, which has intensified during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

We also announced last week that the Walmart Foundation committed $25 million, of which $10 million will go to support food banks, and school and senior meal programs in providing access to food for underserved populations. We have moved quickly to get this funding to nine organizations on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response. They include:



We are invested in supporting organizations as they respond creatively and thoughtfully in the midst of an enormous challenge. These organizations are working hard to keep people healthy and fed. For those looking for an opportunity to help, click here.

