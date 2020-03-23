Some Good News: Walmart is Hiring Across the Supply Chain, Including in Distribution and Fulfillment Centers

March 23, 2020

By Elizabeth Walker, Walmart Corporate Affairs

We’re hearing it every day: Restaurants closing, layoffs happening, Americans worrying about how to pay their bills. This unprecedented situation has left many families with a sense of uncertainty.

But at Walmart, there are opportunities – 150,000 of them, in fact. The company recently announced they will be hiring 150,000 associates, and these include full-time, part-time and temporary positions in distribution centers (DCs) and fulfillment centers (FCs).

“Our supply chain associates have been so vital to Walmart’s ability to serve customers and communities during this time, and I am so proud of every one of them,” said Greg Smith, Walmart’s head of supply chain. “We’re growing, expanding and looking for more people who want to make a difference providing for customers.”

Knowing many people are eager to get back to work, Walmart has expedited hiring to get people working quickly. What does that mean for a person looking for a new opportunity with a thriving company? It means he or she can apply online, get hired and begin working in a DC or FC in as little as 24 hours.

Walmart offers benefits like advanced training through Walmart Academies, access to affordable college and, of course, competitive pay. Depending on location, DCs start between $17 and $18 per hour. FCs start anywhere between $15 and $19 per hour. These numbers reflect a new, temporary pay increase for FC associates: From now through Memorial Day, pay for all hourly associates in FCs will increase $2/hour.

At FCs, associates referring a new hire to their facility are eligible to receive a $250 bonus. Additionally, the person being hired will also receive a $250 bonus. Both associates will be paid out after the new associate has been employed 90 days.

No doubt many folks can use a paycheck to help make ends meet, but Smith stressed these roles can provide not only cash, but also a career path. “We are a workplace to be proud of,” he said. “We empower and enable our associates. We provide an opportunity for a purpose and to grow their careers.” The same is true for the company’s truck drivers and store associates.

Working in Walmart DCs or FCs will help enable many Americans to provide for families across the country, including their own.

To apply to work for Walmart, visit the company’s careers site.

