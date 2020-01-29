Calhoun Walmart Remodel Features Opening of New Walmart Health Center

Customers now have more ways to save money and live healthier lives

CALHOUN, Ga., Jan. 29, 2020 — Families in the Calhoun, Ga., area can now experience a remodeled Walmart Supercenter that’s offering customers new ways to save money, while living better – and healthier – lives, through the opening of the second ever Walmart Health center. Located at 448 W. Belmont Dr., adjacent to the Supercenter, the community will celebrate the new addition during a grand opening Wednesday, Jan. 29.

This state-of-the-art facility provides quality, affordable and accessible healthcare for members of the Calhoun community so they can get the right care at the right time. Walmart Health is partnering with several on-the-ground health providers to be a first-of-its-kind health center to deliver primary and urgent care, labs, x-ray and diagnostics, counseling, dental, optical and hearing services all in one facility at affordable, transparent pricing regardless of a patient’s insurance status.

“We think we can make an impactful difference in affordability, convenience and, most importantly, accessibility for the Calhoun community,” said Sean Slovenski, SVP and President of Walmart U.S. Health and Wellness. “We have a history of launching innovative products and programs that have transformed the industry and created significant healthcare savings for customers. Now, we’re focused on a solution to provide affordable integrated care that our customers want and deserve.”

The Calhoun Walmart Health center is the second such location the retailer has opened. The first opened last September in Dallas, Ga. Walmart Health is operated by qualified medical professionals, including physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, behavioral health providers and optometrists. Walmart Care Hosts and Community Health Workers onsite will help customers navigate their visit, understand resources and be a familiar presence for regular visits.

As part of the grand opening celebration, Walmart announced it will make a donation to Susan G. Komen to help meet women’s health needs through expanded access to care, including mammogram screenings, education and support services for underserved and at-risk patients in Georgia.

The Supercenter also has gone through a remodel, and customers can expect a whole new look and experience with the launch of new Vision Center and Pharmacy concepts that aim to drive an enhanced patient experience.

The new pharmacy is designed with the customer in mind, integrating feedback from thousands of customers to put convenience, simplicity and elevated service at the forefront in the redesigned space.

Walmart has created a Vision Center experience designed around the customer that is convenient, comfortable and affordable, featuring multiple service areas so customers can decide how and where they want to receive service.

“We are looking forward to re-introducing our store to the community with a fresh look,” said Michael Boling, Calhoun Walmart store manager. “Our store is committed to be a center of wellbeing in the community through our assortment of organic products and groceries and health and wellness offerings at everyday low prices, and we are excited Walmart Health just opened to offer healthcare services to our customers.”

