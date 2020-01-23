Don’t Sweat It: Walmart Offers Gym Memberships for as Low as $9 a Paycheck

Jan. 23, 2020

By Elizabeth Walker

For those who have already stalled on their 2020 fitness goals, maybe this will help: Walmart is offering gym memberships to associates and their families for as low as $9 per paycheck.

Walmart $9 Gym Benefit

It’s no secret that wellness and fitness are essential to good health. Through the Walton Life Fitness Pass, Walmart is aiming to make it easier for Walmart’s 1.5 million U.S. associates and their families to access fitness facilities nationwide.

The pass allows access to as many as 9,000 facilities across all 50 states. To find a nearby gym, associates can visit one.walmart.com/fitnesspass and use the lookup tool.

“We’re committed to providing Walmart associates and their families access to high quality medical coverage along with tools and resources to manage their health and well-being.” said Adam Stavisky, senior vice president, U.S. benefits. “The Walton Life Fitness Pass, starting as low as $9 a paycheck, is just another example of how we’re working to help our associates and their families live better.”

