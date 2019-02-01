Walmart Introduces Increased Rewards and Protected PTO for Associates Nationwide

February 1, 2019
Walmart is unveiling a revamped attendance policy with the goal of delivering a more consistent experience for customers and rewarding its most dependable associates. The paid time off program is also being refined to make sure associates are supported when unexpected things happen, and they can’t make it to work.
These changes are based directly on feedback from associates who wanted more flexibility when life happens, while also being rewarded for consistently showing up to work and serving our customers.
Under the new policy, eligible hourly Walmart associates can earn an additional 25 percent on the quarterly cash bonuses they currently receive based on store performance.
According to Holler, more than 300,000 hourly associates currently have spotless attendance records. “Our associates told us they wanted to be rewarded for their dedication, and we couldn’t agree more,” he said.
In addition to the cash incentive for good attendance, Walmart introduced a Protected PTO program, giving hourly associates a bank of time to use when they unexpectedly can’t make it into work. Absences covered by Protected PTO don’t impact an associate’s attendance record. Associates in most locations can earn up to 48 hours of Protected PTO a year. This time can be used to cover an unplanned absence.
Editor’s note: This video was used internally to illustrate the changes for our associates.
But that’s not the only option an associate has – last year, Walmart introduced My Walmart Schedule, a new approach to scheduling that gives associates the choice to swap shifts with a coworker, offering an easy way to help fellow associates pick up extra hours (if they want them) and save paid time off.
The new policy takes effect Feb. 2 in all Walmart stores and supply chain locations across the U.S. With these changes, Holler believes Walmart’s attendance policy will be a leader in the retail industry.
“We know that associates are our best idea generators, and their comments continue to help us reimagine how we serve our customers and support the unique needs of our associates,” he said.