Walmart Introduces Increased Rewards and Protected PTO for Associates Nationwide

Editor’s note: This video was used internally to illustrate the changes for our associates.

But that’s not the only option an associate has – last year, Walmart introduced My Walmart Schedule, a new approach to scheduling that gives associates the choice to swap shifts with a coworker, offering an easy way to help fellow associates pick up extra hours (if they want them) and save paid time off.

The new policy takes effect Feb. 2 in all Walmart stores and supply chain locations across the U.S. With these changes, Holler believes Walmart’s attendance policy will be a leader in the retail industry.

“We know that associates are our best idea generators, and their comments continue to help us reimagine how we serve our customers and support the unique needs of our associates,” he said.