Leadership Highlights from Shareholders 2017

“At Walmart, we’re finding new and different ways to serve customers by combining the passion of our people with the power of technology,” said Judith McKenna, EVP and chief operating officer, Walmart U.S.

Technology is helping us in so many ways. But the real difference maker has always been our people. “What if associates wanted to make a stop on their way home, deliver a dot-com order to a customer and earn a little more for doing it?” Judith asked.

“It’s an idea we wanted to explore more. So we’ve begun testing an associate delivery program in a few stores that gives our people that option,” she said. Associates can download an app and receive notices if there are customers along their route home who are waiting for an online order. If the associate wants to make the delivery, he or she can.