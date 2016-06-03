Leadership Highlights from Shareholders 2016



“We are proud to be the world’s largest grocer, and we have a strong and mighty team around the world focused on winning in fresh to ensure our customers are saving money so they can live and eat better,” he said.



One of the keys to winning in fresh is building direct relationships with suppliers in the U.S. and around the world.



“We’ve doubled our sales of local produce in the U.S. over the last six years, and fresh food is a large part of our commitment to buy $250 billion in products that support American jobs,” Greg said.



Walmart’s commitment to improving quality of life around the world doesn’t stop with the produce it sells. David Cheesewright, President and CEO of Walmart International, and Kathleen McLaughlin, Chief Sustainability Officer, discussed how the company uses sustainability to make a difference.



“[Sustainability is] really about where your food, clothes and other products come from – how they’re made, shipped and sold,” Kathleen explained. “Sustainability means doing these things in a way that’s good for people and the planet.”