Tom Ward serves as the executive vice president and chief ecommerce officer for Walmart U.S. In this role, Tom leads the company’s work to grow its online business by delivering exceptional customer and seller experiences across all online platforms and services.

He is responsible for Walmart’s third-party Marketplace as it expands to include trusted sellers from around the world. As part of the Marketplace expansion, Tom drives efforts to expand key seller services like Walmart Fulfilment Services, access to capital and lower shipping rates.

Prior to becoming the chief ecommerce officer, Tom was the senior vice president of Last Mile Delivery for Walmart U.S. In this role he was responsible for developing and managing Walmart’s last mile delivery ecosystem, which includes third-party delivery providers, Walmart’s Spark driver platform, electric vans, autonomous vehicles and drones.

Tom started his career at ASDA and has held several roles across the International and U.S. businesses, all with increasingly important scope and responsibility. In 2020, Tom was the recipient of the Sam M. Walton Entrepreneur of the Year award, the company’s highest honor. He holds a first-class degree in Geography from Loughborough University, England, and currently lives in Northwest Arkansas.