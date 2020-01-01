Donna Morris is executive vice president and chief people officer for Walmart Inc. A member of the executive committee, Donna is responsible for attracting, retaining and developing talent for one of the world’s largest private employers.

Donna has nearly 20 years of leadership experience in delivering innovative people solutions, developing and managing teams that operate in an agile way, and helping to build a high-performance culture that promotes diversity and inclusion. Donna joined Walmart from Adobe, where she served as chief human resources officer and executive vice president of employee experience.

A native of Ottawa, Canada, Donna joined Adobe in 2002 and most recently led all aspects of the company’s human resources, real estate and security operations. She led a number of workplace-friendly initiatives at Adobe, including expanding its family leave policy and simplifying standard HR processes.

Donna has a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Carleton University. Donna holds the Society for Human Resource Management – Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP), Senior HR Professional (SHRP) and Canadian Certified Human Resources Professional (CHRP) designations. She also serves on the board of directors of Marvell Technology.

Donna and her husband, Wayne, are relocating to Northwest Arkansas. They have one son, Kyle, who lives in New York.