Diana Marshall is executive vice president of the Walmart U.S. Hardlines division. She leads the merchandising strategy for Sporting Goods, Hardware, Paint, Automotive, Camping and Outdoor Living for Walmart stores and Walmart.com.

Starting her career as a replenishment trainee in consumables, Diana possesses a deep understanding of retail merchandising that is a result of her more than 15 years at Walmart U.S. Her experience includes merchandising roles in Sporting Goods, Baby, Consumables and Hardware/Paint. She has also served on and led replenishment teams across all General Merchandise categories.

She is an active member of the Northwest Arkansas community, serving on the board of directors for the Northwest Arkansas chapter of the American Heart Association and as the Executive Co-Chair of the Network of Executive Women’s Northwest Arkansas Region.

Diana earned her master’s degree in operations management from the University of Arkansas and her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Oklahoma State University.