Culture, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Percentages as of December 31, 2020 for International † markets and composites and as of January 31, 2021 for the United States. Global data is the combination of International and U.S. data from these respective reporting periods. Please see glossary for data definitions.

Definitions & Disclosures

Global: Aggregate of International and U.S. data

United States: All 50 states, excludes Puerto Rico

International†: Africa, Canada, Central America, Chile, China, Japan, Mexico and United Kingdom. Excludes associates in India and eCommerce associates in Ireland and Israel.

*Africa (Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia)

**Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua)

***Walmart divested its retail operations in the United Kingdom and Japan in February and March of 2021, respectively.

Non-Management

U.S.: All hourly associates, excluding temporary associates

International: Administrative, professional and frontline field associates

Management

U.S.: All salaried, exempt associates

International: Senior directors, directors, managers, and field managers

Officer

U.S.: President, Executive Vice President, Senior Vice President and Vice President positions

International: Determined using Hay Points scale with officer-level positions being those scored between 1,261-7,000 on the scale

Women of Color: An aggregate composite of U.S. women including African American/Black, Asian, LatinX, Native American/Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and women of two or more races

People of Color: An aggregate composite of U.S. associates including African American/Black, Asian, LatinX, Native American/Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and individuals of two or more races