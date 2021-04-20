Culture, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
The Global Office of Culture, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion’s (CDEI) mission is to create a culture where all associates feel included and are engaged to deliver on our purpose of saving people money so they can live better. Hear more about this focus from Ben Hasan, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Culture, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer and view the full 2020 Culture, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report here.
Six Takeaways from the 2020 Report
- We continue to make progress in increasing the diversity of our leadership. We saw solid year-over-year growth in representation at the officer level with a +1.03% increase for women and +0.61% growth for people of color. The latter was driven by a +1.97% increase in Black and African American officers. Women representation in U.S. management is up year-over-year by +0.26%, likely aided by a +7.69% annual increase in hourly-to-management promotions and +4.46% gain in total management promotions for women.
- We are making progress with our Shared Value Networks (SVN). In June 2020, we announced the creation of four Shared Value Networks focused on identifying overlaps between Walmart capabilities and opportunities to advance racial equity at scale. The four SVNs are Criminal Justice, Education, Financial and Health. Following six months of discovery work, each SVN has identified three pillars of focus that will drive recommendations on how Walmart can utilize our philanthropy (through the Center for Racial Equity) and core business to help influence social systems toward more equitable outcomes. One of the first outputs of our SVNs was a collaboration with North Carolina A&T State University to fund and support a five-year, $5 million commitment to the Equity in Education initiative.
- We made a five-year, $100 million philanthropic commitment to create a new Center for Racial Equity that strives to support initiatives that complement and extend the work of our SVNs to help make a structural impact on improving racial equity within societal systems. The initiatives funded will focus on research, advocacy, innovation of practices and tools, stakeholder convening, and non-profit capacity building. The first $14 million in grants from the Center was announced on Feb. 1, 2021.
- We are fostering Equity and Inclusion in communities. Walmart and the Walmart Foundation aspire to build healthier, resilient systems that are good for society, and together, with grantees, associates, and communities around the world, strive to transform the systems to help create more equitable opportunities. Recent grants include support of the Reboot Representation Tech Coalition, the Aspen Institute’s Weave: The Social Fabric Project, PFLAG, and the Ad Council’s Love Has No Labels campaign.
- We are growing our Associate Resource Group Experience. Associate Resource Groups (ARG) are a pivotal part of Walmart’s inclusion strategy, aiding in the attraction, retention and development of top diverse talent; enhancing Walmart’s reputation in the community; and leveraging diversity through inclusion to drive innovation. Our nine ARGs underwent a brand refresh in 2020 which included updated logos for every group and a new name for two (Black African American Resource Group and Latinx Network) along with an enhanced strategic plan focused on “the ABCs of ARGs – Associate, Business and Community. Our Walmart SERVES military-focused ARG is leading the way in advancing ARGs to field populations in the U.S., and many groups – particularly PRIDE – are collaborating with chapters in some of Walmart’s international markets.
- We are led by inclusive leaders from across the organization. Our President’s Inclusion Council, first established in 2016, is a group of senior leaders selected by Doug McMillon, President & CEO – Walmart Inc., to serve in an advisory capacity to help us sharpen our culture and dial up the inclusiveness across the enterprise. The members of the Council were chosen because of their influence and reputation for modeling the behaviors consistent with inclusive leadership as well as their ability to bring diverse perspectives together to drive change.
By the Numbers
Walmart’s Diversity and Inclusion insights are now just a click away, with this new, self-service tool. For a deeper understanding and breakdown of specific diversity data, please explore the interactive table below.
Diversity & Inclusion by the Numbers
Percentages as of December 31, 2020 for International† markets and composites and as of January 31, 2021 for the United States. Global data is the combination of International and U.S. data from these respective reporting periods. Please see glossary for data definitions.
U.S. Workforce Representation - Women
U.S. Workforce Representation - Women + Ethnicity
U.S. Workforce Representation by New Hire
U.S. Workforce Representation by Promotions
International† Workforce Representation - Women
Total Workforce Representation by International† Market - Women
Global Workforce Representation - Women
Definitions & Disclosures
Global: Aggregate of International and U.S. data
United States: All 50 states, excludes Puerto Rico
International†: Africa, Canada, Central America, Chile, China, Japan, Mexico and United Kingdom. Excludes associates in India and eCommerce associates in Ireland and Israel.
*Africa (Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia)
**Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua)
***Walmart divested its retail operations in the United Kingdom and Japan in February and March of 2021, respectively.
Non-Management
- U.S.: All hourly associates, excluding temporary associates
- International: Administrative, professional and frontline field associates
Management
- U.S.: All salaried, exempt associates
- International: Senior directors, directors, managers, and field managers
Officer
- U.S.: President, Executive Vice President, Senior Vice President and Vice President positions
- International: Determined using Hay Points scale with officer-level positions being those scored between 1,261-7,000 on the scale
Women of Color: An aggregate composite of U.S. women including African American/Black, Asian, LatinX, Native American/Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and women of two or more races
People of Color: An aggregate composite of U.S. associates including African American/Black, Asian, LatinX, Native American/Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and individuals of two or more races
-
April 20, 2021There is no place for hate in our society. Walmart stands with the Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Hear from three national AAPI thought leaders as they joined Ben Hasan, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Culture, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, for a conversation exploring Anti-Asian hate and violence as a part of our RACE Ahead series. Watch Now
-
In February 2021, Walmart collaborated with McKinsey & Company to fund and support one of the most comprehensive studies of its kind, exploring the experience of Black and African American workers in the U.S. private sector. The study focuses on the participation of workers in the U.S. economy, representation, advancement and experiences. It also shares the path forward, including key challenges. Read more
-
April 20, 2021Walmart supports associates who own their story, who understand the transformative power of storytelling and who possess the courage to share their voice. Vonnice Boone, Project Manager – Culture, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, grew up in a single-parent household in Washington, D.C. and understands the power of speaking her truth and embracing her identity. While her lived experience as a Black woman in America has come with challenges, she continues to advocate for equity and inclusion. Watch Now