Culture, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

In June 2020, we announced the creation of four Shared Value Networks focused on identifying overlaps between Walmart capabilities and opportunities to advance racial equity at scale. The four SVNs are Criminal Justice, Education, Financial and Health. Following six months of discovery work, each SVN has identified three pillars of focus that will drive recommendations on how Walmart can utilize our philanthropy (through the Center for Racial Equity) and core business to help influence social systems toward more equitable outcomes. One of the first outputs of our SVNs was a collaboration with North Carolina A&T State University to fund and support a five-year, $5 million commitment to the Equity in Education initiative.