Evidence of Insurance

Walmart Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively “Walmart”) have a number of obligations and commitments to associates, customers, shareholders, landlords, business partners, etc. To appropriately address its responsibilities, Walmart uses a combination of insurance, self-insured retentions, and self-insurance. The information contained on this site is for the benefit of those to which Walmart has a contractual obligation to provide proof of insurance or self-insurance. Nothing contained in these pages should be viewed to create, amend, or extend any insurance coverage, or to create any obligation to provide coverage. Any obligations to provide coverage (and the terms and conditions applicable thereto) will be contained solely within a written agreement between Walmart and its Landlords, Lessors, Suppliers, Clients, etc. Where such written agreement requires an outside party to be considered an Additional Insured, such status will automatically be granted. Coverage provided to an Additional Insured is subject to the terms, conditions and provisions of the applicable policy, including any additional insured endorsement contained in the applicable policy.

The information contained on this site will be subject to change and will be updated periodically. Please check this site from time to time for any updates on Walmart’s program of insurance or self-insurance.

The information contained on this site is for information only. If any information contained herein is in conflict or creates a discrepancy with any portion of a written agreement, the written agreement controls and supersedes the information on this site. All insurance policies referenced herein are subject to the terms and conditions of such policies, and nothing contained herein should be viewed to amend, extend or alter the coverage provided by such policies.

Use of the information contained on this site is only for those with whom Walmart has a written agreement requiring Walmart to furnish evidence of insurance.

ALL OTHER USE IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED.

Visit the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for a list of answers related to insurance/self-insurance.

The use of this site is subject to (i) the terms and conditions set forth above; and (ii) the Terms of Use of corporate.walmart.com.

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Last Updated: 04/2026