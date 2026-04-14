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Associate Retention

Walmart Associate Retention: Initiatives, Programs, and Career Stability

A collage features individuals including Walmart associates in various environments.

Walmart supports associate retention through competitive pay, career advancement, skills-based training, education benefits, flexible scheduling, and a focus on health, well-being, and inclusive workplace culture. We’re proud of our culture of long-term associates who stay with the company, making a difference for the communities we serve. In fact, as of FYE2025; the average tenure for a Walmart associate in the U.S. was five years; more than 300,000 U.S. associates have spent more than 10 years with Walmart; and more than 60,000 U.S. associates have been with the company for 25 years or more.

How Walmart Approaches Associate Retention

Associate retention is about more than helping people stay in a role, it’s about helping them build a career. With millions of associates across stores, supply chain, and corporate roles, we focus on stability, growth, and engagement by investing in competitive pay and benefits, clear career pathways, skills based training, and flexible work options that support life beyond the job. This approach helps associates grow with the company while delivering better experiences for customers and communities.

Competitive Pay and Financial Stability Programs

Walmart supports associate retention by offering competitive pay and programs designed to promote long term financial stability and confidence at work.

 

  • Market competitive wages: Walmart regularly reviews wages to remain competitive in local markets, helping associates build stable, reliable income over time.
  • Performance based pay and incentives: Incentives and performance based pay programs reward strong performance and leadership, reinforcing growth and advancement opportunities.
  • Financial tools and resources: Associates have access to tools and resources that help manage income, plan expenses, and navigate short  and long term financial goals.
  • Predictable schedules and hours: Scheduling practices are designed to improve predictability and consistency, supporting better work life balance and financial planning.

Career Growth and Internal Advancement Opportunities

Walmart supports associate retention by offering clear, structured opportunities for growth at every stage of employment, with visible career pathways and strong internal talent pipelines.

 

  • Strong internal promotion culture: Walmart prioritizes developing talent from within, with advancement opportunities across stores, clubs, supply chain, and corporate roles.
  • Clear pathways from hourly roles to management and specialized positions: Associates can progress from frontline roles into leadership or specialized careers through defined pathways and on the job experience.
  • Leadership development and management training programs: Structured training and development programs like Walmart Academy help associates build the skills needed to lead teams and take on greater responsibility.
  • Cross functional mobility within Walmart’s ecosystem: Associates are encouraged to explore opportunities across functions and business areas, supporting long term career growth within the company.

Education, Training, and Skills-First Development

Walmart invests in training and education to help associates build skills, grow their careers, and prepare for future opportunities across the business.

 

  • On the job training and continuous upskilling: Associates receive hands on training and ongoing development to build skills that support success in their current roles and beyond.
  • Education benefits and credential building opportunities: Walmart offers education benefits that help associates earn degrees, certificates, and credentials aligned with career goals.
  • Skills based development tied to future roles: Training programs are designed to build in demand skills and prepare associates for evolving roles across Walmart’s ecosystem.
  • Support for both frontline and salaried associates: Learning and development opportunities are available across job types, supporting growth at every stage of an associate’s career.

Associate perspective: Liz Cardenas, a maintenance technician in Lancaster, TX. completed the Associate to Technician training where she learned new skills into an in demand role. With the new training, she nearly doubled her pay and was able to start her 401k.  

Work-Life Balance and Scheduling Flexibility

Walmart offers programs and policies designed to help associates manage their work alongside personal responsibilities, supporting balance at every stage of life.

 

Scheduling tools for predictability and flexibility: Scheduling tools are designed to increase consistency while offering flexibility where possible, helping associates better plan their time at work and at home.

Paid time off, parental leave, and life event support: Walmart provides paid time off and leave options, including parental and life event support, with offerings that vary by role and employment status.

Programs tailored to different associate populations: Specialized programs support the needs of students, caregivers, and managers, recognizing that flexibility looks different across life stages and roles.

Manager level flexibility and burnout prevention: Managers are supported with flexibility, resources, and training aimed at promoting well being and preventing burnout, reinforcing sustainable careers.

Associate perspective: Many associates share that predictable schedules and flexible options help them balance work with family, education, and personal commitments — making it easier to stay and grow with the company.

Health, Well-Being, and Benefits

Walmart is committed to supporting associates’ overall well being and is recognized as a Great Place to Work, reflecting its focus on creating a healthy, supportive workplace where associates can thrive long term.

 

  • Medical, mental health, and wellness resources: Associates have access to medical coverage, mental health support, and wellness resources designed to support both everyday needs and long term well being.
  •  Access to affordable healthcare options: Walmart offers healthcare options aimed at improving affordability and access, helping associates and their families manage health needs with confidence.
  • Well being initiatives that support long term employment: Programs focus on sustaining physical, mental, and financial health, reinforcing Walmart’s commitment to helping associates build lasting careers.
  • Whole associate support: Walmart takes a holistic approach to well being, recognizing that physical, mental, and financial health are interconnected and essential to long term success.

For more details on available benefit offerings visit our Benefits page.

Inclusive Workplace Culture and Associate Engagement

Walmart’s workplace culture is built creating a Walmart for everyone.  

 

  • Commitment to belonging, and opportunity: Walmart fosters an culture where associates are respected, supported. 
  • Associate feedback and engagement: Regular feedback mechanisms and engagement surveys give associates a voice and help leaders continuously improve the associate experience.
  • Resource groups and community building initiatives: Associate resource groups (ARGs) and community efforts help build connection, belonging, and shared purpose across teams and locations.
  • Retention driven by culture, not just compensation: Walmart focuses on creating positive day to day experiences, knowing that strong culture and supportive leadership play a critical role in long term retention.

Associate perspective: Associates point to everyday moments — like Walmart’s Ten Foot Rule, which encourages associates to greet and acknowledge others nearby — as a reflection of the company’s people first culture. These simple, consistent interactions help create a welcoming environment where associates feel connected, supported, and proud to serve customers, members and one another.

Manager Enablement and Retention Leadership

Walmart recognizes that strong managers play a critical role in associate engagement and retention, and invests in training, tools, and hands on leadership development to help managers support their teams effectively.

 

  • Training managers to lead, coach, and retain teams: Through Walmart Academy and Manager Academy, managers receive structured leadership training focused on coaching, empathy, and building engaged, high performing teams. Academy courses emphasize real world leadership skills that can be applied directly on the job. 
  • Coaching through everyday connection: Manager training reinforces practices like coaching while walking — encouraging leaders to stay connected to associates through regular, in the moment conversations that build trust, provide feedback, and support development on the floor.  
  • Tools and data to identify retention risks early: Managers are equipped with workforce tools and insights that help identify challenges early and take proactive steps to support associate success and engagement. 
  • Accountability for engagement and team stability: Engagement and retention are core leadership responsibilities, with managers supported and held accountable for creating positive, inclusive team experiences.

Measuring Retention and Continuous Improvement

Walmart measures associate retention to better understand the associate experience, track career growth, and continuously improve programs that support long term employment across a diverse workforce.

 

  • Workforce data and analytics: Walmart uses workforce data and analytics to understand retention trends, career progression, and engagement across roles, locations, and backgrounds.
  • Ongoing refinement based on associate feedback: Associate feedback and engagement insights help inform updates to programs, benefits, and development opportunities, ensuring they continue to meet evolving needs.
  • Long term investment in retention as a business priority: Retention is viewed as a long term investment, with continued focus on pay, benefits, training, and career pathways that support sustainable careers.

Why Associate Retention Matters to Candidates and HR Leaders

Walmart is a stable employer because of its long term investment in people, consistent opportunities for growth, and focus on building sustainable careers at scale.
 

  •  What retention signals mean for job seekers
    Strong retention reflects stability, growth opportunities, and an environment where associates can build long term careers — factors many candidates look for when evaluating employers.
  • Why HR professionals look to Walmart as a benchmark 
    HR leaders often study Walmart’s scale, internal promotion culture, and workforce programs as examples of how large employers can invest in retention while supporting career mobility.
  • Retention as a driver of operational excellence
    Long tenured associates bring experience, continuity, and stronger customer service, helping Walmart operate more effectively across stores, supply chain, and corporate teams.
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