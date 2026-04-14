Associate Retention

Walmart offers programs and policies designed to help associates manage their work alongside personal responsibilities, supporting balance at every stage of life.

Scheduling tools for predictability and flexibility: Scheduling tools are designed to increase consistency while offering flexibility where possible, helping associates better plan their time at work and at home.

Paid time off, parental leave, and life event support: Walmart provides paid time off and leave options, including parental and life event support, with offerings that vary by role and employment status.

Programs tailored to different associate populations: Specialized programs support the needs of students, caregivers, and managers, recognizing that flexibility looks different across life stages and roles.

Manager level flexibility and burnout prevention: Managers are supported with flexibility, resources, and training aimed at promoting well being and preventing burnout, reinforcing sustainable careers.

Associate perspective: Many associates share that predictable schedules and flexible options help them balance work with family, education, and personal commitments — making it easier to stay and grow with the company.