Walmart supports associate retention through competitive pay, career advancement, skills-based training, education benefits, flexible scheduling, and a focus on health, well-being, and inclusive workplace culture. We’re proud of our culture of long-term associates who stay with the company, making a difference for the communities we serve. In fact, as of FYE2025; the average tenure for a Walmart associate in the U.S. was five years; more than 300,000 U.S. associates have spent more than 10 years with Walmart; and more than 60,000 U.S. associates have been with the company for 25 years or more.
Associate retention is about more than helping people stay in a role, it’s about helping them build a career. With millions of associates across stores, supply chain, and corporate roles, we focus on stability, growth, and engagement by investing in competitive pay and benefits, clear career pathways, skills based training, and flexible work options that support life beyond the job. This approach helps associates grow with the company while delivering better experiences for customers and communities.
Walmart supports associate retention by offering competitive pay and programs designed to promote long term financial stability and confidence at work.
Walmart supports associate retention by offering clear, structured opportunities for growth at every stage of employment, with visible career pathways and strong internal talent pipelines.
Walmart invests in training and education to help associates build skills, grow their careers, and prepare for future opportunities across the business.
Associate perspective: Liz Cardenas, a maintenance technician in Lancaster, TX. completed the Associate to Technician training where she learned new skills into an in demand role. With the new training, she nearly doubled her pay and was able to start her 401k.
Walmart offers programs and policies designed to help associates manage their work alongside personal responsibilities, supporting balance at every stage of life.
Scheduling tools for predictability and flexibility: Scheduling tools are designed to increase consistency while offering flexibility where possible, helping associates better plan their time at work and at home.
Paid time off, parental leave, and life event support: Walmart provides paid time off and leave options, including parental and life event support, with offerings that vary by role and employment status.
Programs tailored to different associate populations: Specialized programs support the needs of students, caregivers, and managers, recognizing that flexibility looks different across life stages and roles.
Manager level flexibility and burnout prevention: Managers are supported with flexibility, resources, and training aimed at promoting well being and preventing burnout, reinforcing sustainable careers.
Associate perspective: Many associates share that predictable schedules and flexible options help them balance work with family, education, and personal commitments — making it easier to stay and grow with the company.
Walmart is committed to supporting associates’ overall well being and is recognized as a Great Place to Work, reflecting its focus on creating a healthy, supportive workplace where associates can thrive long term.
For more details on available benefit offerings visit our Benefits page.
Walmart’s workplace culture is built creating a Walmart for everyone.
Associate perspective: Associates point to everyday moments — like Walmart’s Ten Foot Rule, which encourages associates to greet and acknowledge others nearby — as a reflection of the company’s people first culture. These simple, consistent interactions help create a welcoming environment where associates feel connected, supported, and proud to serve customers, members and one another.
Walmart recognizes that strong managers play a critical role in associate engagement and retention, and invests in training, tools, and hands on leadership development to help managers support their teams effectively.
Walmart measures associate retention to better understand the associate experience, track career growth, and continuously improve programs that support long term employment across a diverse workforce.
Walmart is a stable employer because of its long term investment in people, consistent opportunities for growth, and focus on building sustainable careers at scale.