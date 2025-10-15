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Benefits

Our Benefits

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There are a lot of great reasons to work at Walmart. The life-changing benefits are at or near the top of the list.

 

It starts with the basics: full-time and eligible part-time associates have access to medical coverage starting at $38.30 per biweekly pay period – about 1/3 less than the average premium at other national companies.  But there’s so much more – benefits and programs for associates’ mind, body and wallet.

 

If you’re a current Walmart associate, visit One.Walmart.com/Wellbeing for more detailed information.  

Summary of Benefits

Mental (Mind)

Get 20 Visits with a Mental Health Professional

Starting on their first day, associates and eligible family members get no‑cost access to 20 sessions per eligible person per year with a therapist or mental health coach through Lyra.

 

Schedule a Neuropsychological Evaluation

Associates enrolled in most Walmart medical plans can schedule a neuropsychological evaluation with a Lyra provider, often within four weeks.

 

Get Support for Neurodiversity

Starting their first day, associates and their families can connect one‑on‑one through Lyra with board‑certified behavioral analysts for no-cost support with ADHD, autism, and other neurodiverse needs.

 

Learn more about mental well-being benefits

Physical (Body)

Get Covered 

Eligible associates can choose coverage that works for them with medical, dental, vision insurance, and more. 

 

Skip the Waiting Room

Associates enrolled in most Walmart medical plans can receive no-cost care virtually for primary, urgent, or mental health care through Doctor On Demand by Included Health and some at-home labs – anytime, anywhere. They can also connect virtually for digestive health care and physical therapy.

 

Find Support for Your Metabolic Health

Associates enrolled in most Walmart medical plans and who meet clinical eligibility requirements can access no-cost programs through Twin Health to help manage pre-diabetes, and diabetes, save money on prescriptions, lose weight, and live a healthier lifestyle. 

 

Learn more about physical well-being benefits

Financial (Wallet)

Manage Your Money

 Starting their first day, associates can use the no-cost ONE@Work app to save automatically, monitor their credit score and find ways to improve it, and get paid early. 1

 

Own Your Future

Associates can contribute to Walmart’s 401(k) plan at any time. Once they become match-eligible, Walmart will match each dollar they contribute, up to 6% of their eligible pay. Plus, associates can share in the company’s success by participating in the Associate Stock Purchase Plan (ASPP) with a 15% match on the first $1,800 they contribute per plan year.

 

Learn more about financial well-being benefits

1. OnePay is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services provided by Coastal Community Bank or Lead Bank, Member FDIC. Instapay is unavailable to associates in New York and Puerto Rico, truck drivers, and executives.

Benefits and programs described are applicable for 2026. This information is a summary of certain benefits Walmart provides to associates. Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of this information. However, if there are discrepancies between this information and the official plan or program documents, the official plan or program documents control.

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