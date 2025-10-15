There are a lot of great reasons to work at Walmart. The life-changing benefits are at or near the top of the list.

It starts with the basics: full-time and eligible part-time associates have access to medical coverage starting at $38.30 per biweekly pay period – about 1/3 less than the average premium at other national companies. But there’s so much more – benefits and programs for associates’ mind, body and wallet.

If you’re a current Walmart associate, visit One.Walmart.com/Wellbeing for more detailed information.