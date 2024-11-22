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Walmart in Utah

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Walmart's Community Mural Program

Walmart Community Mural Program is a celebration of communities across America and an important part of new or newly transformed facilities. Every mural is unique, original artwork. Art tells a story of who we are, and together with each facility manager, murals reflect local culture and our commitment to diversity. Walmart works with NOW Art, a public art agency, to curate artworks and engage artists across the country. Today, community murals are featured in hundreds of Walmart facilities, and original artworks are unveiled weekly to inspire our associates and customers.

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Whether supporting local manufacturing, giving back to communities or sourcing Utah grown, made or assembled products, we’re committed to making a difference in the Beehive State.

by the Numbers

Our Footprint

Total Retail Units1

Supply Chain Facilities2

  • Supercenters
  • Discount Stores
  • Neighborhood Markets
  • Sam's Club
  • Pharmacy Formats
  • Walmart Fuel Stations

Investing in American businesses

Spent with suppliers3

Number of suppliers

Supplier jobs supported

Empowering communities

Total donations (Walmart, Sam's Club, Walmart Foundation)4

Pounds of food donated5

Equivalent meals donated6

Working at Walmart

Associates in 7

Average wage8

Hourly associates promoted9

Our economic impact

Taxes collected from customers and paid10

Taxes paid directly by Walmart11

1. Total retail units as of August 4, 2025.

2. Total supply chain facilities as of August 11, 2025.

3. Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2025.

4. Cash and in-kind donations to local organizations in FY26.

5. Pounds of food donated to the Feeding America network of local food banks and partner agencies in FY26.

6. Equivalent meals provided based on pounds of food donated to the Feeding America network of local food banks and partner agencies in FY26, using the USDA guideline that 1 meal equals 1.2 pounds of food and grocery product.

7. Number of associates in the state, as of July 25, 2025.

8. For full-time hourly field associates, as of July 25, 2025.

9. Number of hourly associates promoted in 2024.

10. Collected on behalf of the state as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2025.

11. Taxes paid directly by Walmart in addition to the taxes collected and paid on behalf of customers for FYE 2025.

The community effect

 

We're proud to highlight the people, products and partnerships strengthening communities and driving impact across Utah.

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