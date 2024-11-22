Walmart in Illinois

Whether supporting local manufacturing, giving back to communities or sourcing Illinois grown, made or assembled products, we’re committed to making a difference in the Land of Lincoln.
Total Retail Units1
Supply Chain Facilities2
Spent with suppliers3
Number of suppliers
Supplier jobs supported
Total donations (Walmart, Sam's Club, Walmart Foundation)4
Pounds of food donated5
Equivalent meals donated6
Associates in 7
Average wage8
Hourly associates promoted9
Taxes collected from customers and paid10
Taxes paid directly by Walmart11
1. Total retail units as of August 4, 2025.
2. Total supply chain facilities as of August 11, 2025.
3. Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2025.
4. Cash and in-kind donations to local organizations in FY26.
5. Pounds of food donated to the Feeding America network of local food banks and partner agencies in FY26.
6. Equivalent meals provided based on pounds of food donated to the Feeding America network of local food banks and partner agencies in FY26, using the USDA guideline that 1 meal equals 1.2 pounds of food and grocery product.
7. Number of associates in the state, as of July 25, 2025.
8. For full-time hourly field associates, as of July 25, 2025.
9. Number of hourly associates promoted in 2024.
10. Collected on behalf of the state as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2025.
11. Taxes paid directly by Walmart in addition to the taxes collected and paid on behalf of customers for FYE 2025.
We're proud to highlight the people, products and partnerships strengthening communities and driving impact across Illinois.