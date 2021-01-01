Audits, Certifications and Testing

All suppliers of fresh produce, food, or beverage items are required to obtain a food safety assessment on an annual basis. Failure to comply with the annual assessment requirement may result in deactivation of your vendor number.

Food safety assessments are required for all fresh produce operations from harvest to final product, and all operations that manufacture or process product for Walmart or Sam's Club, regardless of if the operation is owned by your company.

This may include, but is not limited to, the following types of operations: farm, ranch, orchard, greenhouse, packinghouse, cold storage, processing facilities, and storage/distribution centers.

It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all operations maintain compliance with our requirements - Walmart does not schedule audits for suppliers. It should be noted that local, state, FDA and USDA inspections will not be accepted in place of a food safety assessment.

