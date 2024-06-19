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PhoLicious

Anh and Joseph Trousdale transformed traditional, made-from-scratch Pho into a product that was fast, easy to make and oh so pho-licious. Now, they’re in over 133 Sam’s Clubs, and they’re reinvesting their success into their Texas-based company – and the people they employ!

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