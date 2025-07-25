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    Getting Started
    Building Goods Not for Resale
    Technology and Professional Services
    Other Services

    Getting Started

     

    Welcome! You’ve taken the first step in learning how to become a service & non-resale supplier for our company. As a potential supplier, one of the most important things you can do is to understand our minimum requirements:

    Federal Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN)

    Walmart Inc. requires this number on all U.S.-based suppliers’ application documents; non-U.S. suppliers must provide a current W-8 tax certificate as a part of the supplier setup process.

     

    For more information about the W9, Request for Federal Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification visit the IRS website.

    Dun & Bradstreet Registration

    Register or renew your Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) financial report. At the end of the online questionnaire, you are directed to enter your D&B number or register to purchase a financial report for Walmart. D&B does not charge businesses to update their company information; however, there is an initial charge of $125 and yearly renewal fees for reports.

     

    For assistance or to inquire about your current listing with D&B, contact:
    Phone: 866-815-2749 (within North America)
    Phone: 512-794-7712 (outside North America, excluding China)
    Email: wmvendors@dnb.com
    Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 24 hours a day

     

    Please be aware that there could be more requirements in addition to this list, depending on the type of product or service you’re providing.

     

    Current and prospective suppliers are solely responsible for all costs incurred or associated with meeting Walmart’s requirements. Therefore, current and prospective suppliers should first evaluate such costs before applying.

    Building Goods Not for Resale

     

    Building Goods not for resale suppliers provide products such as store equipment, in-store fixtures, construction materials, and more.

    Construction & Design

    In order to express interest in doing business with Walmart Inc., email SupplierOnboarding@walmart.com and be sure to include:

    • Company Information (Name, Phone Number, City, State, and ZIP code)
    • List of Services and Preferred Project Types
    • States in which the company operates

    Other Information

    • If any company information changes (such as ownership, name, and address) after becoming an approved vendor for Walmart Inc., please update the information in your company’s Retail Link and notify your Walmart contact. If you wish to provide additional services, email SupplierOnboarding@walmart.com.
    • Walmart Inc. may change qualification and requalification criteria or requirements at any time, at its sole discretion.
    • Please note that completing the application process does not guarantee that you will be approved to be a supplier.
    • For questions, email SupplierOnboarding@walmart.com.

    Maintenance & Goods Not for Resale

    Email your request to SupplierOnboarding@walmart.com and be sure to include:

    • Company Information (Name, Phone Number, City, State, and ZIP code)
    • List of services you offer

    Other Information

    • If any company information changes (such as ownership, name, and address) after becoming an approved supplier for Walmart Inc., please update within your Company’s Retail Link profile, or if you wish to provide additional services, email SupplierOnboarding@walmart.com.
    • Walmart Inc. may change qualification and requalification criteria or requirements at any time, at its sole discretion.
    • Please note that completing the application process does not guarantee that you will be approved to be a supplier.

    *Please note that the process to apply for consideration to become a supplier may require you to expend a significant amount of effort and resources. Completing the application process does not guarantee that you will be approved to be a supplier. Further, if you are approved, Walmart and its affiliates don't guarantee the level of success or business that you may or may not receive. Becoming an approved supplier simply means that you are eligible to receive orders or business from Walmart or its affiliates. Any efforts or expenditures you make to become or remain an approved supplier are entirely at your own risk and will not be reimbursed.

    Technology and Professional Services

     

    We appreciate your interest in being a Technology and IT Professional Services supplier for Walmart. Technology and IT Professional Service suppliers provide products such as hardware, software, telecom services, and IT Professional Services.

     

    Registering as a prospective supplier is not a guarantee of business or bid participation. If your goods and/or services match our needs, we will contact you for more information about your company.

    Other Services

     

    Logistics and Transportation

    If you are a 3rd party carrier or logistics provider and want to haul freight for Walmart Inc., email Carrierservices@wal-mart.com. If you are a logistics services provider (Third Party Logistics/3PL), please email trsyscs@wal-mart.com.

    Marketing

    Marketing includes but is not limited to creative agencies, photography, social media services, event management, and production services for Walmart U.S. only. Marketing should not be contacted by the following types of suppliers and/or services:

    • Selling of products or goods for resale
    • Store-level supplier engagement
    • Requests about inventions, patents, licenses, etc.
    • Utilities and/or maintenance
    • Real estate and/or facilities
    • Supplies, coupons, training or IT/security
    • Media buy/proposal requests

    All potential suppliers must meet the Walmart Marketing supplier requirements which include:

    • Request must come from a company email address
    • Any Walmart business awarded cannot be more than 20% of your business
    • Tax ID number (W-9)
    • Marketing suppliers interested in working with Walmart should forward a company capabilities deck, top 3 key areas of expertise and contact information to the dedicated email for Marketing Supplier Interest found below. Information will be reviewed based on internal business needs. New suppliers will be contacted directly should there be an interest and need. Marketing Supplier Interest can be contacted at mktgsi@wal-mart.com.

    Recruiting

    Email vendor.interest@wal-mart.com.

     

    *Please note that the process to apply for consideration to become a supplier may require you to expend a significant amount of effort and resources. Completing the application process does not guarantee that you will be approved to be a supplier. Further, if you are approved, Walmart and its affiliates don't guarantee the level of success or business that you may or may not receive. Becoming an approved supplier simply means that you are eligible to receive orders or business from Walmart or its affiliates. Any efforts or expenditures you make to become or remain an approved supplier are entirely at your own risk and will not be reimbursed.

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