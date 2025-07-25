Getting Started

Welcome! You’ve taken the first step in learning how to become a service & non-resale supplier for our company. As a potential supplier, one of the most important things you can do is to understand our minimum requirements:

Federal Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN)

Walmart Inc. requires this number on all U.S.-based suppliers’ application documents; non-U.S. suppliers must provide a current W-8 tax certificate as a part of the supplier setup process.

For more information about the W9, Request for Federal Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification visit the IRS website.

Dun & Bradstreet Registration

Register or renew your Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) financial report. At the end of the online questionnaire, you are directed to enter your D&B number or register to purchase a financial report for Walmart. D&B does not charge businesses to update their company information; however, there is an initial charge of $125 and yearly renewal fees for reports.

For assistance or to inquire about your current listing with D&B, contact:

Phone: 866-815-2749 (within North America)

Phone: 512-794-7712 (outside North America, excluding China)

Email: wmvendors@dnb.com

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 24 hours a day

Please be aware that there could be more requirements in addition to this list, depending on the type of product or service you’re providing.

Current and prospective suppliers are solely responsible for all costs incurred or associated with meeting Walmart’s requirements. Therefore, current and prospective suppliers should first evaluate such costs before applying.