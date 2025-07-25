Welcome! You’ve taken the first step in learning how to become a service & non-resale supplier for our company. As a potential supplier, one of the most important things you can do is to understand our minimum requirements:
Walmart Inc. requires this number on all U.S.-based suppliers’ application documents; non-U.S. suppliers must provide a current W-8 tax certificate as a part of the supplier setup process.
For more information about the W9, Request for Federal Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification visit the IRS website.
Register or renew your Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) financial report. At the end of the online questionnaire, you are directed to enter your D&B number or register to purchase a financial report for Walmart. D&B does not charge businesses to update their company information; however, there is an initial charge of $125 and yearly renewal fees for reports.
For assistance or to inquire about your current listing with D&B, contact:
Phone: 866-815-2749 (within North America)
Phone: 512-794-7712 (outside North America, excluding China)
Email: wmvendors@dnb.com
Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 24 hours a day
Please be aware that there could be more requirements in addition to this list, depending on the type of product or service you’re providing.
Current and prospective suppliers are solely responsible for all costs incurred or associated with meeting Walmart’s requirements. Therefore, current and prospective suppliers should first evaluate such costs before applying.
Building Goods not for resale suppliers provide products such as store equipment, in-store fixtures, construction materials, and more.
In order to express interest in doing business with Walmart Inc., email SupplierOnboarding@walmart.com and be sure to include:
Email your request to SupplierOnboarding@walmart.com and be sure to include:
*Please note that the process to apply for consideration to become a supplier may require you to expend a significant amount of effort and resources. Completing the application process does not guarantee that you will be approved to be a supplier. Further, if you are approved, Walmart and its affiliates don't guarantee the level of success or business that you may or may not receive. Becoming an approved supplier simply means that you are eligible to receive orders or business from Walmart or its affiliates. Any efforts or expenditures you make to become or remain an approved supplier are entirely at your own risk and will not be reimbursed.
We appreciate your interest in being a Technology and IT Professional Services supplier for Walmart. Technology and IT Professional Service suppliers provide products such as hardware, software, telecom services, and IT Professional Services.
Registering as a prospective supplier is not a guarantee of business or bid participation. If your goods and/or services match our needs, we will contact you for more information about your company.
If you are a 3rd party carrier or logistics provider and want to haul freight for Walmart Inc., email Carrierservices@wal-mart.com. If you are a logistics services provider (Third Party Logistics/3PL), please email trsyscs@wal-mart.com.
Marketing includes but is not limited to creative agencies, photography, social media services, event management, and production services for Walmart U.S. only. Marketing should not be contacted by the following types of suppliers and/or services:
All potential suppliers must meet the Walmart Marketing supplier requirements which include:
Email vendor.interest@wal-mart.com.
*Please note that the process to apply for consideration to become a supplier may require you to expend a significant amount of effort and resources. Completing the application process does not guarantee that you will be approved to be a supplier. Further, if you are approved, Walmart and its affiliates don't guarantee the level of success or business that you may or may not receive. Becoming an approved supplier simply means that you are eligible to receive orders or business from Walmart or its affiliates. Any efforts or expenditures you make to become or remain an approved supplier are entirely at your own risk and will not be reimbursed.