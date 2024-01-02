 
 
Logout
Logout

Part-Time/Full-Time

 

We’re investing in our associates’ futures with opportunities to earn a degree for free, so that every associate can build the career they want. Since 2018, we have covered tuition for over 126,000 full- and part-time associates so far through Live Better U. Learn why it pays to work at Walmart.

#f2f2f2
Stock pricing delayed by 20 minutes.
© 2026 Walmart Inc. All Rights Reserved.