The Community Recycling Unit accepts six different waste streams including: aluminum, clear plastic containers, home cleaning & beauty product bottles, plastic bags & films, plastic bottles and rigid food packaging. Exclusions apply. See below marked “Not Accepted” for details. Please empty all liquids and food from waste before depositing it at a Community Recycling Unit. Recycling is not guaranteed. We strive to recycle eligible materials to the maximum extent practicable.
|Facility
|State
|Address
|Walmart Supercenter
|AR
|4870 Elm Springs Rd., Springdale, AR 72762
|Walmart Supercenter
|TX
|401 E US Hwy 82 Sherman, TX 75092
|Walmart Supercenter
|AR
|406 S Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR 72712
|Walmart Supercenter
|TX
|1750 S Broadway St, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
|Walmart Supercenter
|TX
|18700 Highway 105 W, Montgomery, TX 77356
|Walmart Supercenter
|OK
|3900 E. Hillside Dr., Broken Arrow, OK 74014
|Walmart Supercenter
|TX
|15220 Montfort Road, Dallas, TX 75248
|Walmart Supercenter
|TX
|7075 W. Wheatland Road, Dallas, TX 75249
|Walmart Supercenter
|TX
|2223 TX-256 Loop, Palestine, TX 75801
|Walmart Supercenter
|OK
|1002 W. Taft St., Sapulpa, OK 74006
|Walmart Supercenter
|OK
|605 E. Main St., Henryetta, OK 74437
|Walmart Supercenter
|OK
|11207 OK-5, Coweta, OK 74429
|Walmart Supercenter
|TX
|9301 Forest Ln., Dallas, TX 75243
|Walmart Supercenter
|OK
|2301 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, OK 74012
|Walmart Supercenter
|OK
|410 S. Dewey Ave., Wagoner, OK 74467
|Walmart Supercenter
|OK
|10938 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74133
|Sam's Club
|AR
|1517 Gene George Blvd, Springdale, AR 72762
|Sam's Club
|TX
|3333 N Hwy 75, Sherman, TX 75090
|Sam's Club
|AR
|3081 N Highway 112, Fayetteville, AR 72704
|Sam's Club
|TX
|7001 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79925
|Sam's Club
|TX
|9498 Gateway North, El Paso, TX 79924
|Sam's Club
|TX
|11360 Pellicano Dr, El Paso, TX 79936
|Sam's Club
|AR
|3500 SE Club Blvd Bentonville AR 72712
|Sam's Club
|TX
|2000 Westview Blvd. Conroe, TX 77304
|Sam's Club
|TX
|7970 N. Mesa, El Paso, TX 79932
|Sam's Club
|TX
|4062 LBJ Freeway, Dallas, TX 75244
|Sam's Club
|TX
|5555 S. Buckner Blvd., Dallas, TX 75228
|Sam's Club
|TX
|2900 W. Wheatland Road, Dallas, TX 75237
|Sam's Club
|OK
|6922 S. Mingo Road, Tulsa, OK 74133
|Sam's Club
|OK
|12905 E. 96th St. N., Owasso, OK 74055
|Sam's Club
|OK
|5510 SW 5th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73128
|Sam's Club
|OK
|6521 SE 29th St., Midwest City, OK 73110
|Sam's Club
|AR
|2101 SE Simple Savings Dr, Bentonville, AR 72712
|Walmart Supercenter
|AR
|2690 E Citizens Dr Fayetteville, AR 72703
|Sam's Club
|LA
|3222 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Lafayette, LA 70506
|Sam's Club
|LA
|3805 North Blvd Alexandria, LA 71301
|Walmart Supercenter
|LA
|2799 W Thomas St Hammond, LA 70401
|Walmart Supercenter
|LA
|1331 Hwy 51 Ponchatoula, LA 70454
|Walmart Supercenter
|LA
|300 W Esplanade Ave Kenner, LA 70065
|Walmart Supercenter
|LA
|2428 W Pinhook Rd Lafayette, LA 70508
|Sam's Club
|OK
|1117 West I-35 Frontage Road Edmond, OK 73034
|Sam's Club
|TX
|5550 S Clack St Abilene, TX 79606
|Sam's Club
|LA
|10444 N Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
|Walmart Supercenter
|LA
|525 N Cities Service Hwy, Sulphur, LA 70663
|Sam's Club
|LA
|2025 Sams Way, Lake Charles, LA 70601
|Walmart Supercenter
|TX
|6801 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703
|Walmart Supercenter
|TX
|450 S Southeast Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75702
|Walmart Supercenter
|LA
|2536 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111
|Walmart Supercenter
|LA
|9350 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
|Sam's Club
|LA
|2861 Beene Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71111
|Sam’s Club
|OK
|3400 West Main Street, Norman, OK 73072
|Sam’s Club
|OK
|9000 NW Passage, Oklahoma City (NW), OK 73132
|Walmart Supercenter
|MO
|2705 Grand Ave, Carthage, MO 64836
|Walmart Supercenter
|MO
|3200 Lusk Dr, Neosho, MO 64850
|Sam’s Club
|TX
|3310 N 4thST, Longview, TX 75605
|Sam's Club
|TX
|10901 Lakeline Mall Dr, Austin, TX 78717
|Sam’s Club
|TX
|9700 N Capital of TX Hwy, Austin, TX 78759
|Sam’s Club
|TX
|9900 S I 35, Austin, TX 78748
*DISCLAIMER: Recycling and reuse of materials is not guaranteed. Eligible materials are recycled to the maximum extent practicable. Hazardous waste and contaminated materials will not be recycled or reused.