What Can Be Recycled?

The Community Recycling Unit accepts six different waste streams including: aluminum, clear plastic containers, home cleaning & beauty product bottles, plastic bags & films, plastic bottles and rigid food packaging. Exclusions apply. See below marked “Not Accepted” for details. Please empty all liquids and food from waste before depositing it at a Community Recycling Unit. Recycling is not guaranteed. We strive to recycle eligible materials to the maximum extent practicable.