 
 
Logout
Logout

Community Recycling Unit

  • Overview
  • What Can Be Recycled?
  • Locations and Hours
  • FAQs
    • Click Here To Navigate
    Close Navigation
    Overview
    What Can Be Recycled?
    Locations and Hours
    FAQs

    Welcome to the Community Recycling Unit

     

    The Community Recycling Unit is a free, self-service drop-off container for your recyclables, available at select Walmart and Sam’s Club locations. Help us reduce waste, recycle more and reuse materials.

    What Can Be Recycled?

     

    The Community Recycling Unit accepts six different waste streams including: aluminum, clear plastic containers, home cleaning & beauty product bottles, plastic bags & films, plastic bottles and rigid food packaging. Exclusions apply. See below marked “Not Accepted” for details. Please empty all liquids and food from waste before depositing it at a Community Recycling Unit. Recycling is not guaranteed. We strive to recycle eligible materials to the maximum extent practicable.

    No description found in asset

    Aluminum

    Accepted

    Drink and food cans, foil and baking tins

    Not Accepted
    Plastic or glass

    No description found in asset

    Clear Plastic Containers

    Accepted
    Clear bakery and produce trays/clamshells, clear fruit cups, clear plastic egg cartons

    Not Accepted
    Colored plastic, Plastics #3 PVC, #5 PP, #6 PS or #7 Other

    Home Cleaning and Beauty Bottles

    Home Cleaning/Beauty Bottles

    Accepted
    Plastic milk and water jugs, laundry detergent jugs, household cleaning bottles, and personal hygiene bottles

    Not Accepted
    Aerosols and glass

    Plastic Bags and Films

    Plastic Bags & Films

    Accepted
    Plastic shopping bags, bread and cereal bags, cling and bubble wrap, freezer, garbage and produce bags.

    Not Accepted
    Chip or snack bags, salad bags, pet food bags, boxes or cartons.

    Plastic Bottles

    Plastic Bottles

    Accepted
    Plastic water, soda, and sports drink bottles.

    Not Accepted
    Milk or water jugs, glass or aluminum.

    No description found in asset

    Rigid Plastic Food Packaging

    Accepted
    Yogurt, butter, and other dairy tubs. Frozen and ready meal trays.

    Not Accepted
    Milk jugs, shopping bags and film, snack or chip packaging, cardboard or paper.

    Locations

     

    Recycling unit hours: Always open

    entries
    FacilityStateAddress
    Walmart SupercenterAR4870 Elm Springs Rd., Springdale, AR 72762
    Walmart SupercenterTX401 E US Hwy 82 Sherman, TX 75092
    Walmart SupercenterAR406 S Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR 72712
    Walmart SupercenterTX1750 S Broadway St, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
    Walmart SupercenterTX18700 Highway 105 W, Montgomery, TX 77356
    Walmart SupercenterOK3900 E. Hillside Dr., Broken Arrow, OK 74014
    Walmart SupercenterTX15220 Montfort Road, Dallas, TX 75248
    Walmart SupercenterTX7075 W. Wheatland Road, Dallas, TX 75249
    Walmart SupercenterTX2223 TX-256 Loop, Palestine, TX 75801
    Walmart SupercenterOK1002 W. Taft St., Sapulpa, OK 74006
    Walmart SupercenterOK605 E. Main St., Henryetta, OK 74437
    Walmart SupercenterOK11207 OK-5, Coweta, OK 74429
    Walmart SupercenterTX9301 Forest Ln., Dallas, TX 75243
    Walmart SupercenterOK2301 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, OK 74012
    Walmart SupercenterOK410 S. Dewey Ave., Wagoner, OK 74467
    Walmart SupercenterOK10938 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74133
    Sam's ClubAR1517 Gene George Blvd, Springdale, AR 72762
    Sam's ClubTX3333 N Hwy 75, Sherman, TX 75090
    Sam's ClubAR3081 N Highway 112, Fayetteville, AR 72704
    Sam's ClubTX7001 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79925
    Sam's ClubTX9498 Gateway North, El Paso, TX 79924
    Sam's ClubTX11360 Pellicano Dr, El Paso, TX 79936
    Sam's ClubAR3500 SE Club Blvd Bentonville AR 72712
    Sam's ClubTX2000 Westview Blvd. Conroe, TX 77304
    Sam's ClubTX7970 N. Mesa, El Paso, TX 79932
    Sam's ClubTX4062 LBJ Freeway, Dallas, TX 75244
    Sam's ClubTX5555 S. Buckner Blvd., Dallas, TX 75228
    Sam's ClubTX2900 W. Wheatland Road, Dallas, TX 75237
    Sam's ClubOK6922 S. Mingo Road, Tulsa, OK 74133
    Sam's ClubOK12905 E. 96th St. N., Owasso, OK 74055
    Sam's ClubOK5510 SW 5th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73128
    Sam's ClubOK6521 SE 29th St., Midwest City, OK 73110
    Sam's ClubAR2101 SE Simple Savings Dr, Bentonville, AR 72712
    Walmart SupercenterAR2690 E Citizens Dr Fayetteville, AR 72703
    Sam's ClubLA3222 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Lafayette, LA 70506
    Sam's ClubLA3805 North Blvd Alexandria, LA 71301
    Walmart SupercenterLA2799 W Thomas St Hammond, LA 70401
    Walmart SupercenterLA1331 Hwy 51 Ponchatoula, LA 70454
    Walmart SupercenterLA300 W Esplanade Ave Kenner, LA 70065
    Walmart SupercenterLA2428 W Pinhook Rd Lafayette, LA 70508
    Sam's ClubOK1117 West I-35 Frontage Road Edmond, OK 73034
    Sam's ClubTX5550 S Clack St Abilene, TX 79606
    Sam's ClubLA10444 N Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
    Walmart SupercenterLA525 N Cities Service Hwy, Sulphur, LA 70663
    Sam's ClubLA2025 Sams Way, Lake Charles, LA 70601
    Walmart SupercenterTX6801 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703
    Walmart SupercenterTX450 S Southeast Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75702
    Walmart SupercenterLA2536 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111
    Walmart SupercenterLA9350 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
    Sam's ClubLA2861 Beene Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71111
    Sam’s ClubOK3400 West Main Street, Norman, OK 73072
    Sam’s ClubOK9000 NW Passage, Oklahoma City (NW), OK 73132
    Walmart SupercenterMO2705 Grand Ave, Carthage, MO 64836
    Walmart SupercenterMO3200 Lusk Dr, Neosho, MO 64850
    Sam’s ClubTX3310 N 4thST, Longview, TX 75605
    Sam's ClubTX10901 Lakeline Mall Dr, Austin, TX 78717
    Sam’s ClubTX9700 N Capital of TX Hwy, Austin, TX 78759
    Sam’s ClubTX9900 S I 35, Austin, TX 78748

    Frequently Asked Questions

    We accept all brands of packaging at the Community Recycling Unit, regardless of where they were purchased.

    No, recycling is not guaranteed. We strive to recycle eligible materials to the maximum extent practicable, however, recycling rates will vary. Ineligible and contaminated materials will not be recycled and may render otherwise eligible materials unrecyclable.

    It is free to use the Community Recycling Unit. Operational costs are offset by the generous donation of our sponsors.

    Please remove all liquid and food from waste materials prior to dropping it off at the Community Recycling Unit. Failure to comply may contaminate the waste stream and prevent us from being able to recycle or reuse the waste.

    Yes, the units are the same (take back the same waste streams, recycling is the same), the only difference is the colors/logos.

    *DISCLAIMER: Recycling and reuse of materials is not guaranteed. Eligible materials are recycled to the maximum extent practicable. Hazardous waste and contaminated materials will not be recycled or reused.

    #f2f2f2
    Stock pricing delayed by 20 minutes.
    © 2026 Walmart Inc. All Rights Reserved.