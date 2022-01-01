Plastic Waste

While plastic provides numerous benefits, society has been unable to collect and manage it at the same rate as it is produced. To achieve zero plastic waste, we are working across our business, with suppliers, governments, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and other industry leaders to:



Optimize product packaging at Walmart and beyond, using less plastic and aiming for 100% reusable, recyclable or industrially compostable packaging

Reduce reliance on plastic bags

Engage customers to reduce, reuse and recycle

Reduce operational waste

Catalyze innovations in waste reduction systems

Plastic waste in our operations

Throughout our operations, we aim to eliminate plastic waste by reducing, reusing and recycling plastic needed to run our business. For example, we contract with vendors to collect and recycle rigid plastics and plastic film, produced from our operations and returned from customers. During 2020, we recycled more than an estimated 375 million pounds of plastic film and rigid plastics globally, an increase of more than 12% from 2019.

Read more about our plastics packaging topic brief in 2021 ESG summary.



Beyond the Bag

Creating large-scale change to address a global waste challenge simply can’t happen in a vacuum. It calls for commitment and cooperation from across the industry to drive change through inventive, even transformational thinking.

In 2020, we joined “Beyond the Bag” initiative as a founding partner to accelerate innovation for retail shopping bags. With funding from Walmart, Target and CVS Health, this three-year initiative is led by Closed Loop Partners with the goal of identifying, testing and implementing viable design solutions and models that more sustainably serve the purpose of the current retail bag. Collectively, Founding Partners have committed $15 million to launch the Beyond the Bag Initiative.

To learn more about our waste elimination initiatives, including our resources for reducing plastic packaging waste and market-specific waste goals, see the Walmart Sustainability Hub, Walmart Canada and Walmart Mexico.



Plastic and other packaging waste in our supply chain

According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the majority of plastic packaging is single-use. To help accelerate the elimination of plastic packaging waste, we’re working with suppliers to:



Change packaging to reduce unnecessary plastic, improve recyclability, increase recycled content

We encourage both our private brand and national brand suppliers to eliminate waste from their operations and the products and packaging they sell through Walmart, and we set specific targets for our private brand suppliers. In February 2019 we established a goal for our North American private brands to achieve 100% recyclable, reusable or industrially compostable packaging and to use 20% post-consumer recycled content by 2025 — a goal expected to impact an estimated 30,000 items for sale.We collaborate with suppliers, retailers, the NGO community and others to help reduce plastic waste through the Plastic Waste Coalition of Consumer Goods Forum. Pact network of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.



Encourage industry adoption of new product and packaging formats, including reuse and refill options, by piloting innovative solutions with suppliers

We have encouraged suppliers to develop new product and packaging formats that can greatly reduce or even eliminate the need for single use packaging. To help our customers more easily find reusable and refillable options, on Earth Day, April 22, 2020, Walmart.com launched a new Reduce, Reuse, Recycle shop featuring a range of sustainability features that customers can sort by including reduce energy, reduce food waste, reduce plastic and recycle.



Engage customers to educate and inspire them to reduce, reuse and recycle plastic

By working with suppliers to encourage packaging reductions, recyclability and reusability, we aim to help reduce waste for customers. To put more consumer-friendly recycling information on packaging, we have asked our private brand suppliers to label our food and consumable private brand packaging with the standardized How2Recycle® label, and we encourage our national brand suppliers to use the label as well. We also sell reusable shopping bags and provide access to in-store plastic bag and film recycling bins for customers in more than 2,900 stores.