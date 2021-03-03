Investing in American Jobs

At Walmart, we believe in making a difference on the issues our customers and communities care about. We believe we can create more American jobs by supporting more American manufacturing. Jump-starting the manufacturing industry and rebuilding the middle class requires a national effort by companies, industry leaders, lawmakers and others.
Together, we can help spark a revitalization of U.S.-based manufacturing. By making production more affordable and feasible in the United States, we can bring our customers more products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. and manufacturers can create more jobs in America.
In March of 2021, Walmart announced a $350 billion investment in the future of U.S. Manufacturing that will support more than 750,000 new American jobs.1
With this new 10-year goal, Walmart is strengthening its commitment to American jobs and communities and providing more value to our customers. But the impact goes beyond the additional spend on items that are made, grown or assembled in the United States.
In specific regions of the country, we will bring together participants from academia and government; suppliers; manufacturers; NGOs; and local economic development groups. We will take on challenges together, as a team, focused on ways to make a real impact on manufacturing in these regions and demonstrate what success can look like. This collaboration will truly provide what we call “American Lighthouses” to illuminate the path ahead and scale in the future.
1Per Boston Consulting Group using data from the Economic Policy Institute and Bureau of Labor statistics.
Our Open Call event has the power to change the future for small businesses, their families and their communities. Our second-ever fully virtual Open Call on June 30, 2021, proved that. The American entrepreneurial spirit was as strong as ever, and this year, more than 900 suppliers were able to join the festivities, an increase from 2020’s all-virtual event. These businesses are at the heart of communities here in America and a big part of our $350 billion commitment to U.S. manufacturing to help create American jobs.
Read more about the 2021 Open Call event highlights
Our JUMP Portal is a dedicated site for Walmart Suppliers and those who are interested in U.S. Manufacturing and/or re-shoring their current operations back to the U.S. JUMP Subscribers can log-in and search our knowledge base for documents and videos, as well as submit product proposals and certifications.
We’ve added a comprehensive and easy-to-navigate collection of JUMP resources, that are external to Walmart, to our Jobs In U.S. Manufacturing (JUMP) Portal. These organizations and businesses are respected across the country for their contributions to U.S. Manufacturing and the small business owner. They offer unrivaled knowledge and expertise among their professions, many offering their advice/services to Walmart Suppliers and JUMP Subscribers for free.
Innovation is part of the heart and soul of Walmart. By investing in ingenuity, we can transform our approach to manufacturing to be more cost-effective and efficient. The Walmart U.S. Manufacturing Innovation Fund focuses on the development of domestic manufacturing with a specific goal of advancing the production or assembly of consumer products in the U.S. The Fund has provided a total of $10 million in grants since 2014. 2017 marked the third and final round of grants from the Fund; however, grantees will continue their work and report their progress over the next several years.