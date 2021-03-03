Investing in American Jobs

Our Commitment

In March of 2021, Walmart announced a $350 billion investment in the future of U.S. Manufacturing that will support more than 750,000 new American jobs.1

With this new 10-year goal, Walmart is strengthening its commitment to American jobs and communities and providing more value to our customers. But the impact goes beyond the additional spend on items that are made, grown or assembled in the United States.

In specific regions of the country, we will bring together participants from academia and government; suppliers; manufacturers; NGOs; and local economic development groups. We will take on challenges together, as a team, focused on ways to make a real impact on manufacturing in these regions and demonstrate what success can look like. This collaboration will truly provide what we call “American Lighthouses” to illuminate the path ahead and scale in the future.

1Per Boston Consulting Group using data from the Economic Policy Institute and Bureau of Labor statistics.