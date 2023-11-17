Safe disposal of all medications – especially opioids – is incredibly important. One of the biggest sources of misused prescriptions is from leftover medicine that people keep in their medicine cabinets. Even if you and your family would never abuse medication, excess medication presents an unnecessary risk for family members, guests, or children who might open a medicine cabinet. To help, all Walmart pharmacies have a product called DisposeRx that’s available for free to our pharmacy customers. Talk to your healthcare provider about all of the disposal options available in your community.

Walmart is also providing the community a medication disposal receptacle as a convenient, secure method for pharmaceutical disposal. As part of Project Safe-RX, Medication Disposal Receptacles are available at select pharmacy/club locations to dispose of any unneeded or unwanted pharmaceuticals from your home. There are 1020 Disposal Receptacles across the country.