The opioid epidemic continues to take a devastating toll on the health and economic vitality of millions of Americans. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, more than 6 million people in the United States have an opioid use disorder.
As part of our commitment, we established the Controlled Substance Stewardship Initiative to identify concrete, high-impact actions to help fight the opioid epidemic. The Initiative focuses on supporting solutions in three core areas:
Opioids are a class of drug that bind to opioid receptors in the body. This includes illegal drugs such as heroin and prescription pills such as oxycodone (OxyContin®), hydrocodone (Vicodin®), codeine, morphine and others.
Safe disposal of all medications – especially opioids – is incredibly important. One of the biggest sources of misused prescriptions is from leftover medicine that people keep in their medicine cabinets. Even if you and your family would never abuse medication, excess medication presents an unnecessary risk for family members, guests, or children who might open a medicine cabinet. To help, all Walmart pharmacies have a product called DisposeRx that’s available for free to our pharmacy customers. Talk to your healthcare provider about all of the disposal options available in your community.
Walmart is also providing the community a medication disposal receptacle as a convenient, secure method for pharmaceutical disposal. As part of Project Safe-RX, Medication Disposal Receptacles are available at select pharmacy/club locations to dispose of any unneeded or unwanted pharmaceuticals from your home. There are 1020 Disposal Receptacles across the country.
Detecting drug abuse early is the most effective way of preventing an addiction from developing. Signs and symptoms of opioid abuse can vary from individual to individual, but the most common physical and behavioral signs include withdrawing from social activities, sudden and dramatic mood swings, impulsive actions, risky actions, visiting multiple doctors to obtain more prescriptions, etc.
Naloxone is a medication that can stop an overdose and prevent death. Walmart and Sam’s Club are committed to having Naloxone behind the pharmacy counters of our stores and clubs and dispensing naloxone upon request, where allowed by state law. As an additional step, Walmart pharmacists provide Naloxone recommendations to patients who might be at risk for overdose in alignment with CDC guidelines. Ask your pharmacist about Naloxone when you pick up an opioid prescription for you or a loved one. Naxolone is also available for purchase over the counter.
Additional resources are available through Operation Prevention, a group formed by the DEA and Discovery Education, whose mission is to educate students about the true impacts of opioids and kick-start life-saving conversations in the home and classroom.
As stated by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, “many people don't understand why or how other people become addicted to drugs. They may mistakenly think that those who use drugs lack moral principles or willpower and that they could stop their drug use simply by choosing to. In reality, drug addiction is a complex disease, and quitting usually takes more than good intentions or a strong will. Drugs change the brain in ways that make quitting hard, even for those who want to.”
Our nation’s opioid epidemic affects all of us, and we must work together to curb opioid abuse and misuse. If you or someone you love needs help, or if you’re interested in learning more about the epidemic and what you can do, below are resources to assist you.