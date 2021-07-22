Sam's Club CDEI

Sam's Club has long embraced diversity, equity and inclusion, and those principles are at the cornerstone of our business. As an outcome we strive to create an environment where associates feel they belong. We are a better, more resilient company together, and we’re stronger when people are included, heard and empowered. As we continue to make progress, we encourage an ongoing and open dialogue—one between our associates, members, suppliers and communities around the world—so that we can reach the best of what we can be.

By fostering a workplace culture where everyone belongs, everyone wins. Associates are happier, perform at their best and, in turn, provide better service to our customers and members.