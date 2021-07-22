Sam's Club CDEI

Sam's Club has long embraced diversity, equity and inclusion, and those principles are at the cornerstone of our business. As an outcome we strive to create an environment where associates feel they belong. We are a better, more resilient company together, and we’re stronger when people are included, heard and empowered. As we continue to make progress, we encourage an ongoing and open dialogue—one between our associates, members, suppliers and communities around the world—so that we can reach the best of what we can be.
By fostering a workplace culture where everyone belongs, everyone wins. Associates are happier, perform at their best and, in turn, provide better service to our customers and members.
- Kath McLay, President and CEO, Sam’s Club
Sam’s 7 goal and guiding principle are to build a Sam’s Club for everyone: a diverse, equitable company where associates use their voice to contribute ideas while cultivating a culture of belonging.
- Awareness: Create awareness of DEI by continuing targeted DEI education that drives awareness for all associates.
- Hiring Behaviors: Continue to improve our hiring to attract and hire a more diverse workforce.
- Talent Sourcing: Develop and execute a sustainable diversity recruiting strategy.
- Feedback: Enabling employee feedback so associates know where they stand.
- Formal Development: Continue to develop and expand formal development programs to prepare associates for the next level in their career.
- Mentorship/Sponsorship: Enable associate career growth in the company through focused networks.
- Measurement & Accountability: Measure results and drive accountability.
Developing Our Future Leaders
- Launched a Senior Manager Program with a top tier business school. We anticipate many of the participants were promoted following participation in the program.
Supporting Our Sam’s Club Communities
- Sam’s Club collaborated with its Community Relations, Constituent Relations and Media teams to increase awareness to the first-ever Sam's Club Day of Service, further highlighting its ongoing commitment to communities.
Expanding the Definition of Early Career
- Encouraged eligible female and People of Color officers, senior directors and directors to participate in 360° reviews, which we believe led to more actionable development plans for career growth.
- Established recruiting partnerships with 3 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and 2 Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs).