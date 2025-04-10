Belonging at Sam's

 
 
    Sams associate scanning items at a register for a member

    Sam's Club has long embraced a welcoming culture where everyone feels – and is – included. This is at the cornerstone of our business, because we are a better, more resilient, and stronger company when people are heard, cared for and empowered.

    As we continue to make progress, we encourage an ongoing and open dialogue — one between our associates, members, suppliers and communities — so we can reach the best of what we can be. By fostering a workplace culture where everyone belongs, everyone wins. Associates are happier, perform at their best and, in turn, provide better service to our customers and members.

    Our Stories

    Belonging is what we want everyone to feel when they enter our offices, clubs or facilities. Feeling accepted, supported and valued is an important part of our promise to associates and members.

    I Belong

    Abigail Ortiz
    Club Support

    You Belong

    Danielle Woods
    Sam’s Club #8294, Nashville, Tennessee

    We Belong

    Jeff Parson and Tanner Christoph
    Sam’s Club #8207, Kansas City, Missouri

