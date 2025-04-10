Belonging at Sam's

Sam's Club has long embraced a welcoming culture where everyone feels – and is – included. This is at the cornerstone of our business, because we are a better, more resilient, and stronger company when people are heard, cared for and empowered.
As we continue to make progress, we encourage an ongoing and open dialogue — one between our associates, members, suppliers and communities — so we can reach the best of what we can be. By fostering a workplace culture where everyone belongs, everyone wins. Associates are happier, perform at their best and, in turn, provide better service to our customers and members.
Belonging is what we want everyone to feel when they enter our offices, clubs or facilities. Feeling accepted, supported and valued is an important part of our promise to associates and members.
Abigail Ortiz
Club Support
Danielle Woods
Sam’s Club #8294, Nashville, Tennessee
Jeff Parson and Tanner Christoph
Sam’s Club #8207, Kansas City, Missouri