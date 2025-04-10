Belonging at Sam's

Sam's Club has long embraced a welcoming culture where everyone feels – and is – included. This is at the cornerstone of our business, because we are a better, more resilient, and stronger company when people are heard, cared for and empowered.

As we continue to make progress, we encourage an ongoing and open dialogue — one between our associates, members, suppliers and communities — so we can reach the best of what we can be. By fostering a workplace culture where everyone belongs, everyone wins. Associates are happier, perform at their best and, in turn, provide better service to our customers and members.