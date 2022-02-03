Walmart Commerce Technology Third-Party Application Support Privacy Policy

What Does Our Privacy Policy Include? Our Policy includes how and why we collect, use, protect, and share your personal information on or through an application required by your employer and supported and made available by Walmart. Our Policy focuses on personal information – information that identifies you or can be reasonably linked to information that identifies you.



What is Our Pledge of Accountability? We require our associates, business partners, and service providers who manage your personal information to do so properly and in accordance with our policies.

What Type of Information Do We Collect? We collect information about you that you provide when you interact with the app, including:

Username and password;

Store or location identifier;

Device and online identifiers and related information such as:

internet Protocol (IP) address; the type of device you use; your device operating system and browser type; and a unique device identifier.

Application usage details.

How Do We Use Your Personal Information? We use your personal information for reporting, product improvement, and our application marketing and analytics efforts. We may also transfer or share your personal information within our corporate family of companies for these purposes, as permitted by law.

How Do We Share Your Personal Information with Others? We will not sell or rent your personal information. We may share your personal information in limited circumstances, such as to conduct our business, when legally required, or with your consent. We will not share your personal information outside of our corporate family of companies, except in the following circumstances: Service Providers – We share personal information about you with service providers that help with our business activities, including billing and refund vendors, payment card processors, and companies that help us improve our products and services. We require our service providers to keep your personal information secure. We do not allow our service providers to use or share your personal information for any purpose other than providing services on our behalf. Your personal information may be stored and processed by our service providers in the United States or other locations where the service providers maintain facilities.

Service Providers – We share personal information about you with service providers that help with our business activities, including billing and refund vendors, payment card processors, and companies that help us improve our products and services. We require our service providers to keep your personal information secure. We do not allow our service providers to use or share your personal information for any purpose other than providing services on our behalf. Your personal information may be stored and processed by our service providers in the United States or other locations where the service providers maintain facilities.

Legal Requirements and Protection of Our Company and Others – We may share your personal information in other special circumstances, which include situations when sharing is required by law, or we believe sharing will help to protect the safety, property, or rights of our customers, our associates, or other persons. Examples include:

Identifying and addressing fraud or financial risk; Providing personal information to law enforcement at their written request; Responding to a search warrant or other valid legal inquiry; and Responding to an investigative body in the case of a breach of an agreement or violation of law.

Business Transfers – In the event that all or a part of our business is merged, sold or reorganized (including transfers made as a part of insolvency or bankruptcy proceedings), personal information about you could be shared with the successor business. We will use reasonable measures to help ensure that any successor treats your information in accordance with this Policy.

With Your Employer – Some of the information that is collected when you interact with the app may also be shared with your employer, regardless of whether the device you are using is your own or is provided by your employer.

With Your Consent – In any circumstance other than those described above, we will ask for your affirmative consent before we share your personal information outside of our corporate family of companies.

How Do We Secure Your Personal Information? We recognize the importance of maintaining the security of your personal information. When you use the app, we use reasonable security measures, including physical, administrative, and technical safeguards to protect your personal information. These measures may include security access controls or other physical security safeguards, information security technologies and policies, procedures to help ensure the appropriate disposal of information, and training programs. To learn more about measures you can take to protect the security of your personal information, please click here.



How Long Do We Retain Your Personal Information? We may keep the personal information we collect from you for as long as necessary to carry out the business purposes set forth in this Privacy Policy, such as providing products or services to you, supporting our business functions and operations, enabling us to communicate with you, marketing and personalization, and conducting research, or to satisfy our legal or contractual obligations. Where required, we will dispose of the information we collect when we no longer need it for the uses described in this Privacy Policy, in accordance with Walmart retention policies and procedures.



How Do We Protect the Privacy of Children Online? This app is intended for a general audience and is not directed to children. We recognize the importance of protecting children's online privacy. In order to protect the privacy of children, our websites and mobile services do not knowingly collect personal information from children under the age of 13 unless we have prior parental consent or as permitted by law. Please Contact Us if you believe we may have collected information from your child through our websites or mobile services, and we will work to delete it.



Who Can I Contact About the Privacy Policy? Contact our Privacy Office with any questions or comments about this Policy or about how we handle your personal information. The Privacy Office’s address is: Corporate Privacy

Privacy Office, MS #0160

702 SW 8th Street

Bentonville, AR 72716-0160 OR E-mail us: privacy@wal-mart.com



