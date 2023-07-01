Walmart Colorado Consumer Privacy Notice Summary
This Colorado Consumer Privacy Notice supplements the information in the Walmart Privacy Notice and applies solely to Colorado consumers who interact with us in an individual or household capacity. This Colorado Notice uses certain terms that have the meaning given to them in the Colorado Privacy Act (the “CPA”).
Collection, Use and Sharing of Personal Data
We may collect, use and share personal data as described in the chart below. For more information on the categories of personal data we collect, please see the “What Personal Information Do We Collect?” section of the Walmart Privacy Notice.
|Category of Personal Data
|Processing Purpose(s) (see full list below)
|Used for Targeted Advertising?
|Sold or Shared
|Identifiers
|No
|Device and Online Identifiers
|Yes
|Internet and Other Network Activity Information
|No
|Commercial Information
|Yes
|Communications
|No
|Demographic Information (certain of which may include sensitive data as defined by the CPA)
|Yes
|Financial Information
|No
|Biometric Information
|No
|Geolocation
|No
|Sensory Information
|No
|Background Information
|No
|Inferences
|Yes
Processing Purposes:
- Performing services, including maintaining or servicing accounts, providing customer service, processing or fulfilling orders and transactions, verifying customer information, processing payments, providing financing, providing analytics services, providing storage or providing similar services
- Performing and providing advertising and marketing services, including targeted advertising
- To conduct auditing and monitoring of transactions and engagement, including auditing related to counting ad impressions to unique visitors, verifying positioning and quality of ad impressions, and auditing compliance
- Short-term, transient use, such as non-personalized advertising shown as part of your current interaction with us
- Helping to ensure security and integrity and prevent fraud
- Undertaking activities to verify or maintain the quality or safety of our services or devices and to improve, upgrade, or enhance them
- Debugging to identify and repair errors
- Conducting business analysis, such as analytics, projections and identifying areas for operational improvement
- Conducting research and development, including undertaking internal research for technological development and demonstration
- Fulfilling our legal functions or obligations
- Recruiting and employment purposes
We do not knowingly process personal data from children under the age of 13. We also do not engage in profiling in furtherance of decisions that produce legal or similarly significant effects concerning consumers, as defined in the CPA.
Your Colorado Privacy Rights
If you are a Colorado consumer who interacts with us in an individual or household capacity (and not in a commercial or employment context), you may have the right to: (1) request access to, correction of or deletion of your personal data; and (2) opt-out of the processing of your personal data for purposes of targeted advertising or the sale of your personal data. In addition, you may have the right to obtain your personal data in a portable and, to the extent technically feasible, readily usable format that allows you to transmit the personal data to another entity.
How to Submit a Request
To request access to, correction of or deletion of your personal data, go to the footer of our website or settings section of our app and select the “Request My Personal Information” link. To opt-out of the processing of your personal data for purposes of targeted advertising or the sale of your personal data, go to the footer of our website or the settings section of our app and select the “My Privacy Choices” link.
To submit an opt-out request as an authorized agent on behalf of a consumer, please contact us as described above. If you submit a request through an authorized agent, we may ask for your written permission or a power of attorney. Where you provided your authorized agent with written permission, we may require that you also verify your identity.
How We Verify Your Identity To Complete Your Requests
If you request access to, or the correction or deletion of, your personal information we will verify your identity before disclosing the requested information. To do so, we may ask that you log into your account or provide us with your:
- First name*, Middle initial, Last name*
- Address*
- Email address
- Phone number
*Required field
When you make a request, you will be asked to answer a few questions about yourself to help us verify your identity. Third-party identification services may help us with verification to prevent disclosure of your personal information resulting from fraudulent requests. You may be asked to log into your online account and complete a one-time passcode validation. In the event more documentation is necessary to verify your identity, we will notify you directly.
How to Submit an Appeal
You may appeal our decision with respect to a request you have submitted by going to our privacy request page.
Contact Us
For more information on how to contact us about this Colorado Consumer Privacy Notice, please see the “Who Can I Contact at Walmart About the Privacy Notice?” section of the Walmart Privacy Notice.