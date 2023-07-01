Walmart Colorado Consumer Privacy Notice Summary This Colorado Consumer Privacy Notice supplements the information in the Walmart Privacy Notice and applies solely to Colorado consumers who interact with us in an individual or household capacity. This Colorado Notice uses certain terms that have the meaning given to them in the Colorado Privacy Act (the “CPA”).

Collection, Use and Sharing of Personal Data We may collect, use and share personal data as described in the chart below. For more information on the categories of personal data we collect, please see the “What Personal Information Do We Collect?” section of the Walmart Privacy Notice. Category of Personal Data

Processing Purpose(s) (see full list below)

Used for Targeted Advertising? Sold or Shared Identifiers

Conducting business analysis

Conducting research and development

Fulfilling our legal functions or obligations

Helping to ensure security and integrity and prevent fraud

Performing and providing advertising and marketing services

Performing services

To conduct auditing and monitoring of transactions and engagement

Undertaking activities to verify or maintain the quality or safety of our services or devices No

Service providers (such as advertising networks, marketplace sellers, analytics providers, etc.) Business partners that provide services to Walmart but also uses for their own purposes

Business partners that receive data for their own independent use and not to provide services to a Walmart entity Device and Online Identifiers

Conducting business analysis

Conducting research and development

Debugging to identify and repair errors

Fulfilling our legal functions or obligations

Helping to ensure security and integrity and prevent fraud

Performing and providing advertising and marketing services

Performing services

To conduct auditing and monitoring of transactions and engagement

Undertaking activities to verify or maintain the quality or safety of our services or devices Yes

Business partners that receive data for their own independent use and not to provide services to a Walmart entity

Service providers (such as advertising networks, marketplace sellers, analytics providers, etc.) Internet and Other Network Activity Information

Conducting business analysis

Conducting research and development

Fulfilling our legal functions or obligations

Helping to ensure security and integrity and prevent fraud

Performing and providing advertising and marketing services

To conduct auditing and monitoring of transactions and engagement No

Service providers (such as advertising networks, marketplace sellers, analytics providers, etc.) Commercial Information

Conducting research and development

Fulfilling our legal functions or obligations

Performing and providing advertising and marketing services

Performing services

To conduct auditing and monitoring of transactions and engagement

Undertaking activities to verify or maintain the quality or safety of our services or devices Yes

Service providers that receive data to provide services to a Walmart entity ( e.g. , analytics providers, advertising networks, cloud storage providers, etc.)

, analytics providers, advertising networks, cloud storage providers, etc.) Business partners that receive data for their own independent use and not to provide services to a Walmart entity Communications

Conducting business analysis

Conducting research and development

Fulfilling our legal functions or obligations

Helping to ensure security and integrity and prevent fraud

Performing and providing advertising and marketing services

Performing services

To conduct auditing and monitoring of transactions and engagement

Undertaking activities to verify or maintain the quality or safety of our services or devices No

Service providers (such as advertising networks, marketplace sellers, analytics providers, etc.)

Business partners that receive data for their own independent use and not to provide services to a Walmart entity Demographic Information (certain of which may include sensitive data as defined by the CPA)

Conducting business analysis

Conducting research and development

Fulfilling our legal functions or obligations

Helping to ensure security and integrity and prevent fraud

Performing and providing advertising and marketing services

Performing services

Recruiting and employment purposes

To conduct auditing and monitoring of transactions and engagement,

Undertaking activities to verify or maintain the quality or safety of our services or devices Yes Service providers (such as advertising networks, marketplace sellers, analytics providers, etc.)

Business partners that receive data for their own independent use and not to provide services to a Walmart entity Financial Information

Conducting business analysis

Conducting research and development

Fulfilling our legal functions or obligations

Helping to ensure security and integrity and prevent fraud

Performing and providing advertising and marketing services

Performing services

Recruiting and employment purposes

To conduct auditing and monitoring of transactions and engagement

Undertaking activities to verify or maintain the quality or safety of our services or devices No Service providers (such as advertising networks, marketplace sellers, analytics providers, etc.)

Business partners that receive data for their own independent use and not to provide services to a Walmart entity Biometric Information

Conducting business analysis

Conducting research and development

Fulfilling our legal functions or obligations

Helping to ensure security and integrity and prevent fraud

Performing and providing advertising and marketing services

Performing services

Recruiting and employment purposes

To conduct auditing and monitoring of transactions and engagement

Undertaking activities to verify or maintain the quality or safety of our services or devices No Service providers (such as advertising networks, marketplace sellers, analytics providers, etc.)

Business partners that receive data for their own independent use and not to provide services to a Walmart entity Geolocation Conducting business analysis

Conducting research and development

Fulfilling our legal functions or obligations

Helping to ensure security and integrity and prevent fraud

Performing and providing advertising and marketing services

Performing services

Recruiting and employment purposes

To conduct auditing and monitoring of transactions and engagement

Undertaking activities to verify or maintain the quality or safety of our services or devices No Service providers (such as advertising networks, marketplace sellers, analytics providers, etc.)

Business partners that receive data for their own independent use and not to provide services to a Walmart entity Sensory Information Conducting business analysis

Conducting research and development

Fulfilling our legal functions or obligations

Helping to ensure security and integrity and prevent fraud

Performing services

Performing and providing advertising and marketing services

Recruiting and employment purposes

To conduct auditing and monitoring of transactions and engagement

Undertaking activities to verify or maintain the quality or safety of our services or devices No Service providers (such as advertising networks, marketplace sellers, analytics providers, etc.)

Business partners that receive data for their own independent use and not to provide services to a Walmart entity Background Information Conducting business analysis

Conducting research and development

Fulfilling our legal functions or obligations

Helping to ensure security and integrity and prevent fraud

Performing and providing advertising and marketing services

Performing services

Recruiting and employment purposes

To conduct auditing and monitoring of transactions and engagement

Undertaking activities to verify or maintain the quality or safety of our services or devices No Service providers (such as advertising networks, marketplace sellers, analytics providers, etc.)

Business partners that receive data for their own independent use and not to provide services to a Walmart entity Inferences Conducting business analysis

Conducting research and development

Fulfilling our legal functions or obligations

Helping to ensure security and integrity and prevent fraud

Performing and providing advertising and marketing services

Performing services

Recruiting and employment purposes

To conduct auditing and monitoring of transactions and engagement

Undertaking activities to verify or maintain the quality or safety of our services or devices Yes Business partners that receive data for their own independent use and not to provide services to a Walmart entity

Service providers that receive data to provide services to a Walmart entity ( e.g. , analytics providers, cloud storage providers, etc.) Processing Purposes: Performing services , including maintaining or servicing accounts, providing customer service, processing or fulfilling orders and transactions, verifying customer information, processing payments, providing financing, providing analytics services, providing storage or providing similar services

, including maintaining or servicing accounts, providing customer service, processing or fulfilling orders and transactions, verifying customer information, processing payments, providing financing, providing analytics services, providing storage or providing similar services Performing and providing advertising and marketing services , including targeted advertising

, including targeted advertising To conduct auditing and monitoring of transactions and engagement , including auditing related to counting ad impressions to unique visitors, verifying positioning and quality of ad impressions, and auditing compliance

, including auditing related to counting ad impressions to unique visitors, verifying positioning and quality of ad impressions, and auditing compliance Short-term, transient use , such as non-personalized advertising shown as part of your current interaction with us

, such as non-personalized advertising shown as part of your current interaction with us Helping to ensure security and integrity and prevent fraud

Undertaking activities to verify or maintain the quality or safety of our services or devices and to improve, upgrade, or enhance them

and to improve, upgrade, or enhance them Debugging to identify and repair errors

Conducting business analysis , such as analytics, projections and identifying areas for operational improvement

, such as analytics, projections and identifying areas for operational improvement Conducting research and development , including undertaking internal research for technological development and demonstration

, including undertaking internal research for technological development and demonstration Fulfilling our legal functions or obligations

Recruiting and employment purposes We do not knowingly process personal data from children under the age of 13. We also do not engage in profiling in furtherance of decisions that produce legal or similarly significant effects concerning consumers, as defined in the CPA.

Your Colorado Privacy Rights If you are a Colorado consumer who interacts with us in an individual or household capacity (and not in a commercial or employment context), you may have the right to: (1) request access to, correction of or deletion of your personal data; and (2) opt-out of the processing of your personal data for purposes of targeted advertising or the sale of your personal data. In addition, you may have the right to obtain your personal data in a portable and, to the extent technically feasible, readily usable format that allows you to transmit the personal data to another entity.

How to Submit a Request To request access to, correction of or deletion of your personal data, go to the footer of our website or settings section of our app and select the “Request My Personal Information” link. To opt-out of the processing of your personal data for purposes of targeted advertising or the sale of your personal data, go to the footer of our website or the settings section of our app and select the “My Privacy Choices” link. To submit an opt-out request as an authorized agent on behalf of a consumer, please contact us as described above. If you submit a request through an authorized agent, we may ask for your written permission or a power of attorney. Where you provided your authorized agent with written permission, we may require that you also verify your identity.

How We Verify Your Identity To Complete Your Requests If you request access to, or the correction or deletion of, your personal information we will verify your identity before disclosing the requested information. To do so, we may ask that you log into your account or provide us with your: First name*, Middle initial, Last name*

Address*

Email address

Phone number

*Required field When you make a request, you will be asked to answer a few questions about yourself to help us verify your identity. Third-party identification services may help us with verification to prevent disclosure of your personal information resulting from fraudulent requests. You may be asked to log into your online account and complete a one-time passcode validation. In the event more documentation is necessary to verify your identity, we will notify you directly.

How to Submit an Appeal You may appeal our decision with respect to a request you have submitted by going to our privacy request page.