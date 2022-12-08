Walmart Claims Services Privacy Notice

We do not sell or rent your personal information to third parties for money. If you have any questions about this Privacy Notice, please contact us as described in the section entitled Contact Us below.

Walmart Claims Services, Inc. (d.b.a. "Arkansas Claims Management, Inc." in some locations) is the casualty claims administrator for Walmart Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates ("Walmart"), family of companies), and Walmart's insurance carriers. We recognize the importance of information privacy. We strive to manage personal information in accordance with our core value of respect for the individual. This Notice describes:

We may collect the following categories of personal information. Not all categories may be collected about every individual:

Personal information is information that identifies you or reasonably can be linked to information that identifies you. Some laws define “personal information” differently, and we use those definitions when they are applicable. Rest assured, though, that no matter where you live, we treat your personal information with respect, and we collect, use, and share it only as described in this Notice. The personal information we collect includes contact information like name, address, and phone numbers.

We collect personal information from you and others to appropriately administer Workers' Compensation and liability claims involving Walmart. We also must adhere to various legal requirements concerning claims administration and reporting - including reporting of Workers' Compensation claim data, Medicare reporting requirements, Child Support Lien Network data matching, claim fraud detection and prevention, and applicable HIPAA requirements.

Examples of third-party sources are entities that help prevent or detect fraud and entities that provide documentation concerning your claim including, but not limited to, records from healthcare providers.

We collect information from you in a variety of ways. It may be:

In the unlikely event that Walmart Claims Services, Inc. or substantially all of its assets are acquired by an unrelated third party, your personal information may be transferred to the acquiring party.

We may share aggregate and statistical data that does not identify you personally. We may do this for actuarial analysis, research, and benchmarking purposes.

Categories of Personal Information We Disclose to Each Type of Third Party: We may share your personal information with certain categories of third parties, as described below.

We also may share your information in certain other circumstances. These include situations when we believe in good faith that the law requires it or that the sharing is necessary to protect the safety, property, or other rights of our associates, or any other person. Examples include:

All of the categories of personal information that we collect have been shared with other companies for a business purpose. When we share, the information will be used in ways that are consistent with this Notice. We may share information about you with its insurance carriers and service providers who perform services on our behalf. These service providers are not authorized by us to use or disclose the information except as necessary to perform services on our behalf or comply with legal requirements. In addition, we may share information about you with disability or benefit plans sponsored by Walmart and the administrators of and service providers for such plans for purposes of administering disability benefits for which you may be entitled.

Securing your information is a priority. We use reasonable security measures to protect the confidentiality of personal information. These measures may include physical and technical security access controls or other safeguards, information security technologies and policies, procedures to help ensure the appropriate disposal of information, and training programs.

California Privacy Rights

California Consumer Privacy Act:

If you are a California resident, you can make certain requests regarding your personal information. We will fulfill each of these requests per the requirements of California law.

1. You can request access to a copy of the personal information we have about you, including a list of categories of your personal information that we have sold and a list of categories of your personal information that we have shared with another company for a business purpose.

2. You can request that we delete your personal information.

More information on each of these requests is below.

1. Request my Personal Information: If you make this request, which we also refer to as a Request to Access Information, we will return to you (to the extent required by law):



The categories of personal information we have collected about you.

The categories of sources from which we collect your personal information.

The business or commercial purpose for collecting or selling your personal information.

The categories of third parties with whom we share personal information.

The specific pieces of personal information we have collected about you.

A list of categories of personal information that we have sold, along with the category of any other company we sold it to. Any of the categories of personal information that we collect could be included in a sale to other companies, including those within our corporate family. If we have not sold your personal information, we will inform you of that fact.

A list of categories of personal information that we have disclosed for a business purpose, along with the category of any other company we shared it with.



You can ask us to provide you with this information up to two times in a rolling twelve-month period. When you make this request, the information provided may be limited to personal information we collected about you in the previous 12 months.

2. Delete My Personal Information: You have the right to ask that we delete your personal information. Once we receive a request, we will delete the personal information (to the extent required by law) we hold about you as of the date of your request from our records and direct any service providers to do the same. In some cases, deletion may be accomplished through de-identification of the information. Choosing to delete your personal information may impact your ability to use our websites and online features, including closure of our online account, and limit your use of in-store functions that require your personal information.

We do not sell your personal information.

We will not discriminate against you for exercising your rights. This generally means we will not deny you goods or services, charge different prices or rates, provide a different level of service or quality of goods, or suggest that you might receive a different price or level of quality for goods. Please know, if you ask us to delete your data, it may impact your experience with us, and you may not be able to participate in certain programs or membership services which require usage of your personal information to function.

To exercise the California privacy rights described above, please visit the website of the entity in the Walmart family of companies with which you made your claim. Information about the identity verification process and how to submit a request with our family of companies using an authorized agent is below.

Verifying Your Identity for Requests to Access or Delete Personal Information

We take the privacy of your personal information seriously and want to ensure that we provide only you or your authorized agent with your personal information. The CCPA also requires that we verify the identity of each person who makes a request to know what personal information we have about you or to delete the personal information we have about you.

What personal information do I provide to verify my identity?

To verify your identity, we ask you to provide your:



First name *

Last name *

Middle initial

Email address 1

Phone number

Address *

Membership number 2

Business name3

*required field

1only a required field for Allswell, Bonobos, Eloquii, & Hayneedle

2only requested for Sam's Club

3only requested for Art.com brands

How do you verify my identity?

We may verify your identity in a few different ways. We've partnered with a third-party identification service to help us verify your identity and prevent fraudulent requests. When you make your request, you will be asked to answer a few questions about yourself to help us validate your identity. If you have an online account, we may ask you to log into your account and complete a one-time passcode step.

In some instances, we may ask you to provide other documentation to verify your identity. If this happens, we will reach out to you directly with this request.

What if you can't verify my identity?

If we can't verify your identity, we will not be able to process your request to know what personal information we have about you or to delete the personal information we have about you.

How to Submit a Request Using an Authorized Agent

An authorized agent is a person or business who has authorization to request to know what personal information we have about you, to delete the personal information we have about you, or to opt out of the sale of personal information on behalf of a California resident. Authorized agents use the same links described above to submit requests.

If you are submitting a request on behalf of another person, we require a valid power of attorney or other documentation demonstrating your authority to submit this request. This can be a letter or other documentation signed by the California resident authorizing you to submit this request. You can download a sample letter from the request form.

How do I send you my documentation?

If you submit a request on our website, you will be asked to upload this documentation when you submit your request. If you submit your request over the phone, you will be asked to email your forms to consumerprivacy@wal-mart.com. Please note, you will have 10 business days to provide all required documentation.