Privacy Certifications

Walmart's Universe of Play on Roblox

Walmart’s Universe of Play on Roblox is part of the Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU) Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) Safe Harbor Program. As part of this program, we are subject to audits and frequent monitoring of our Roblox Universe of Play experience and other enforcement and accountability mechanisms administered independently by CARU.

Walmart’s Universe of Play on Roblox is subject to and governed by the terms of the Roblox Privacy Policy.

If you have an inquiry regarding the Universe of Play on Roblox, please email privacy@wal-mart.com. If you believe that we have not responded to your inquiry or your inquiry has not been satisfactorily addressed, please contact CARU at:

CARU Safe Harbor

Attn: Director

1676 International Drive #550

McLean, Virginia 22102

InfoCaru@bbbnp.org

