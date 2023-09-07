Communication Preferences & Alerts

If you have a Walmart.com account, you can change your communication and privacy preferences by logging into your account and going to Communications & Privacy under My Account.

If you do not have a Walmart.com account, you can change your preferences by clicking contact us, select “Company Feedback and Questions” and let us know what you would like to change.

You can also contact us by mail at:

Walmart Corporate

Privacy Office, MS #0160

811 Excellence Dr

Bentonville, AR 72716-0160

Please note that it may take up to ten business days to process email communication requests, and up to 30 days to process your request related to telephone calls, text messages, and sharing information with your consent. Postal mailings are often prepared many weeks in advance, and you may continue to receive mail for six to ten weeks after sending us your preference change.

If you contact us by email or mail, please be sure to include your full name, the types of communications you would like to receive or not receive, and your related contact information.

