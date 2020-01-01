-
Patients prescribed opioids for chronic pain who misuse them 1
People who have an opioid use disorder 2
Americans who say they've been personally touched by the opioid abuse epidemic 3
Helping to Keep Our Patients SafeAt Walmart, we see and feel the impact of the opioid crisis in the communities we serve. Learn more about our commitment to patient care in the face of this epidemic and what makes us proud to work at Walmart.
Thank you to Walmart and Sam’s Club for being ahead of the curve and taking tangible, actionable steps towards resolving the opioid epidemic.
I am proud to work for a company that is constantly thinking of ways to be better, do better, and better serve the community. The proactive work Walmart’s done to help combat the opioid crisis is the perfect example of this.Walmart Employee
Pharmacists want to make a difference in patients’ lives . . . I can’t think of a day since implementing the required pharmacist training, when I haven’t heard a success story of meaningful patient, prescriber, or pharmacist interaction.Walmart Pharmacist discussing APhA training