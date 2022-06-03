Events & Webcasts

The Associate Celebration is an event to recognize and celebrate Walmart’s associates from around the world. There will be entertainment, presentations and other activities to highlight accomplishments from the prior year. The event will take place at the Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Friday, June 3, 2022. Doors will open at 7 a.m. CDT, and the event will begin at 8 a.m. CDT. Seating is limited, so if you plan to attend in person be sure to arrive early.

Virtual Event Attendance

Join the celebration here on June 3, beginning at 8 a.m. CDT.

In-Person Event Attendance

You must be a shareholder who owned Walmart shares as of the close of business on April 8, 2022. To be admitted you must show valid proof of share ownership and photo identification (valid driver’s license or passport) at the entrance of the venue.

Proof of share ownership can be demonstrated in one of the following ways:

Shares Owned by Record Holders:

If you are the record owner and your shares are registered in your name, then you should bring either the proxy statement or the proxy card that you received in the mail; the notice of internet availability of the proxy materials that you received in the mail; or the email with instructions containing a link to the website where our proxy materials are available.

Note: If you had already completed and returned your proxy card in the mail, then you can bring the top part of the proxy card marked “keep this portion for your records.”

Shares Held in “Street Name” by Beneficial Owners:

If your shares are held in the name of a broker, bank or other person, then you should bring either a valid legal proxy from your bank, broker or other person as to your shares; the notice of internet availability of the proxy materials (if you received one); a voting instruction form that you received from your bank, broker or other nominee (if you still have it); or a recent bank, brokerage or other statement showing that you owned shares as of the close of business on April 8, 2022.



Important Notes for Attending:

The use of cameras, camcorders, videotaping equipment and other recording devices will not be permitted in Bud Walton Arena for the Associate Celebration. Attendees may not bring large packages or other material into the venue that could pose a safety threat or disruption hazard (e.g., banners, fireworks, noisemakers, horns, confetti, etc.).

If you are attending any Associate Week events, please note the clear bag policy for entry, including:



Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”, or

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar), and

Small clutch purses, no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”, the size of the palm of your hand, with or without a handle or strap

Photographs and videos taken at the 2022 Associate Celebration may be used by Walmart. By attending the 2022 Associate Celebration, you will be agreeing to Walmart’s use of any photographs and videos taken at the 2022 Associate Celebration and waive any claim or rights with respect to those photographs and videos and their use.

Notwithstanding anything mentioned above, admission to the venue may be limited by available seating capacity and other similar applicable restraints.