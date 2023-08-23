Introducing Supercampus: Your Back-To-School Adventure

It’s that time of year again, and Walmart is there for all our customers’ back-to-school needs – on the app, in store and even a new experience on... Roblox?

That’s right: our latest Roblox experience, Supercampus, is a back-to-school adventure designed to help players unleash their creativity and put their puzzle-solving skills to the test. With exciting challenges at every turn, players can choose to collaborate or compete with others as they journey through Supercampus.

Players aged 13 and above can enjoy playing the game with popular brands and supplies, including BIC Highlighters, Crayola Crayons and 3M’s Post-it Notes. Supercampus has also been designed to adhere to Roblox's latest Community Standards for all ages.

Supercampus on Roblox: Launch Trailer

Walmart has always aimed to create engaging experiences for our customers and members; now, we’re continuing to explore how to do that in the virtual worlds where they are spending more of their time.

We’re proud to have created a one-of-a-kind virtual journey where players can showcase their talents and uncover hidden skills, perfectly timed for the back-to-school season.