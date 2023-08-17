Walmart Releases Q2 FY24 Earnings

Press Center
- Strong revenue growth of 5.7%; operating income growing faster at 6.7%
- eCommerce up 24% globally
- GAAP EPS of $2.92; Adjusted EPS of $1.841
- Guides Q3 and raises FY24 outlook
Q2 FY24 Earnings at a Glance
Total Revenue
Consolidated revenue of $161.6 billion, up 5.7%, or 5.4% in constant currency ("cc")1 .
U.S. Comp Sales
Walmart U.S. Q2 comp sales up 6.4%3 .
Walmart U.S. eCommerce
Walmart U.S. eCommerce up 24%, led by pickup & delivery.
Sam's Club Comp Sales
Strong comp sales led by food and consumables. Membership income was up 7%.
Walmart International
Walmart International net sales were $27 billion (constant currency), up 11%.
Operating Income
Consolidated operating income was up $0.5 billion, or 6.7%, adjusted operating income up 8.1%1 .
Earnings Per Share
GAAP EPS of $2.92; Adjusted EPS2 of $1.841.
1 See additional information at the end of the release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
2 Our global advertising business is recorded in either net sales or as a reduction to cost of sales, depending on the nature of the advertising arrangement.
3 Comp sales for the 13-week period ended July 28th, 2023 compared to the 13-week period ended July 29th, 2022, and excludes fuel. See Supplemental Financial Information for additional information.
“cc” - constant currency
