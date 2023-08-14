Wellness Day Rings in School Year With Free Screenings, Affordable Immunizations

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 14, 2023 — Wellness Day at Walmart offers opportunities for families to prioritize their health ahead of a new school year with free screenings and affordable immunizations on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, body mass index (BMI) and blood pressure screenings as well as affordable immunizations like flu, HPV, tetanus, hepatitis and more at Walmart pharmacies nationwide.

Walmart is collaborating with the American Cancer Society (ACS) to educate communities about preventing human papillomavirus-related cancers. According to the ACS, Mississippi ranks last of all states for first dose of the HPV vaccine for 9 to 12 year olds (56.2%). ACS will be providing educational materials and resources on HPV at more than 70 stores in Mississippi, along with volunteers on site at more than 20 of those locations as part of Wellness Day. Walmart and the ACS will continue working together to educate communities nationwide around HPV prevention.

More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies will host Walmart Wellness Day events, featuring the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:



Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings at select locations.

Affordable immunizations, including COVID-19, flu, HPV, pneumonia, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), hepatitis A & B and more.

No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines.

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists.

Walmart Wellness Day offers families a chance to get to know their numbers, chat with pharmacists, get out ahead of the upcoming flu season and learn more about ways to maintain healthy lifestyles.

“As families enter a new school year, there’s a peace of mind that comes with a quick health screening or immunization,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “Walmart is known for being a back-to-school destination, and Wellness Day at our pharmacies brings an added layer of convenience and community to that process. We’re thrilled to be part of this fun, exciting season and look forward to connecting with our customers and patients.”

“Part of the Wellness Day experience includes browsing, and even sampling, some of the wide-ranging, innovative items we offer over the counter,” said Silvia Azrai Kawas, executive vice president of consumables at Walmart. “We know the new school year is top of mind for families, and our growing assortment reflects creative ways we ensure affordable, high-quality options are available. I’m thrilled to share our new offerings in OTC Health and Wellness with our customers to help them save money and live better.”

Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days, contributing more than 5 million free health screenings for customers. More than 4,000 Walmart stores are in medically underserved areas. To find a free event in your neighborhood, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.

