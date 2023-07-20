Walmart Launches Walmart+ Assist: Half Price Memberships for Those on Government Assistance

Helping people save money and live better is at the core of everything we do at Walmart, and Walmart+ is that mission supercharged. Since launching Walmart+ in 2020, we have worked hard to curate a membership offering that pairs benefits with savings, providing unrivaled access to life’s everyday needs at an affordable price.

We at Walmart+ believe that everyone should be able to enjoy all the ways a Walmart+ membership helps them save time and money, with benefits like free shipping and grocery delivery, nationwide gas discounts and video streaming with Paramount+ at no extra cost. That’s why we’re proud to introduce Walmart+ Assist, a program that offers customers on government assistance 50% off a monthly or annual Walmart+ paid membership plan.

Walmart+ Assist was designed to do exactly what’s in the name: assist those who need it most. We’re making it easier and more accessible for government-assisted customers to become members and take advantage of the full suite of savings Walmart+ has to offer them.

The program is available to all eligible new and existing members. Existing members who qualify and sign up will receive a prorated refund and the new price will start immediately. Here’s how to do it:



Visit Walmart.com/Plus/Assist

Sign up for a Walmart+ Assist membership at the new price of $6.47/month or $49/year.

Start enjoying all the benefits of your new Walmart+ membership.

This is not the first time Walmart has innovated to support customers who use government assistance. In 2019, Walmart was one of the first retailers to begin taking part in the USDA’s SNAP Online Purchase pilot. The multi-year rollout allows customers to pay with their SNAP benefits online, giving them access to conveniences like pickup and delivery. With the recent addition of Alaska into the program, Walmart is now the first retailer to accept SNAP benefits online in all 50 states.

Walmart+ Assist is another huge step forward in helping those who need it most experience all the benefits at the heart of our membership. To learn more about Walmart+ Assist or to sign up, visit Walmart.com/Plus/Assist.