Patrick Mahomes, Becky G and Barbie Inspire New Ways to Shop Their Favorite Products

What’s in a shopping cart says a lot about our customers and who they are. It’s more than just a shopping list – carts give us a glimpse into our customers’ passions, interests and what matters most in their daily lives. Through countless orders of fresh watermelon and giant plush toys twice the size of our pup, Zoe, my Walmart shopping cart provides a small window into my world and what my day looks like.

But do you ever wonder what items your favorite celebrities always “Add to cart”?

Today, Walmart is launching a new, digital-first shopping experience that gives our customers an up close and personal way to connect with their favorite celebrities and shop customized carts full of their most-loved items. We teamed up with Patrick Mahomes, Becky G and Barbie to select their top picks from Walmart and curated shoppable carts for some of their favorite moments.

Through this new experience, we’re making it easier for our customers to discover, share and shop these famous favorites from Walmart. Because while Walmart is the place that has everything, it also has their thing – and the thing for you!

Patrick Mahomes is an NFL quarterback, devoted dad of two (and his dogs, Steel and Silver!) and has been a Walmart shopper since he was a kid.

Patrick spends most of his year on the field as a world-class athlete, so when he gets downtime in the offseason, he likes to kick back, recharge and enjoy time with his family. From practice swings on the putting green to entertaining his kids in the backyard (pro parent tip: a bubble machine is a must!), to staying in peak performance mode with top recovery gear, Patrick is sharing which Walmart items made the cut.

Global superstar Becky G is lighting up festival season and will soon make her way across the United States in her first headlining tour this fall.

With a busy couple of months ahead, Becky is sharing how she stays strong on-the-go and the must-have items from Walmart she keeps on-hand so she’s always prepared for what’s next. When she’s not on the road, Becky loves hosting family and friends at home and serving up some of her favorite dishes with a pinch (or three) of her favorite spice.

Shop Becky G’s Walmart live with Becky G on Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. ET at Walmart.com/Live or on Walmart’s Facebook page. The livestream will also be simulcast to Becky G’s Facebook page.

Barbie is a timeless pop culture icon who’s ready to celebrate her biggest summer yet with some of her most-loved items from Walmart.

Barbie’s carts give us a sneak peek at how she is stepping into the spotlight and staying grounded along the way. From getting pink-carpet ready (Welcome to Barbie Land by OPI is her go-to shade!) to taking on the world’s new favorite sport, pickleball, to spending summer evenings with her best friends, Barbie is ready to do it all.

Whether you’re an elite athlete, a multi-platinum recording artist, a cultural icon, or one of the millions of busy customers who shop with us each week, Walmart is the place that has your thing, whenever and however you need it.