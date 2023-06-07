The Spark Driver Platform Celebrates 5 Years of Growth

Five years ago, we introduced the Spark Driver platform to help serve our customers with local delivery. What started as a way to provide delivery to customers in rural and suburban areas has grown to become Walmart’s largest local delivery service provider. At the time, Walmart offered grocery pickup in fewer than 2,000 stores and we had just started rolling out grocery delivery to 800 locations. Today, Walmart offers delivery from more than 4,000 stores.

In the past five years, the Spark Driver platform has grown to operate in all 50 U.S. states across more than 17,000 pickup points, with the ability to reach 84% of U.S. households. The number of drivers on the Spark Driver platform tripled in the past year, and hundreds of thousands of drivers have made deliveries on the Spark Driver app since it was introduced. We’re also building on the success of the Spark Driver platform by bringing other retailers reliable, same-day delivery through Walmart GoLocal, our white-label, delivery-as-a-service offering. Through Walmart GoLocal, drivers on the Spark Driver platform make deliveries for other leading retailers.

I’m incredibly proud of this growth. It’s helped us better serve our customers and clients while giving independent contractors a flexible, convenient and reliable way to earn money.

Keeping the driver experience front and center

As we’ve grown, we’ve also enhanced the platform to give drivers a better experience. When I look at the driver experience, I’m most proud of:



Choice and opportunity: Backed by the size and scale of Walmart, drivers receive consistent and competitive offers to make deliveries. We’ve introduced a variety of offer types so drivers can choose based on their preferences, such as curbside pickup, shopping and delivery, returns, and deliveries for other retailers through Walmart GoLocal. The Spark Driver platform doesn’t limit driver earnings, and drivers receive competitive earnings based on distance, size of delivery and extras.

Choice and opportunity: Backed by the size and scale of Walmart, drivers receive consistent and competitive offers to make deliveries. We've introduced a variety of offer types so drivers can choose based on their preferences, such as curbside pickup, shopping and delivery, returns, and deliveries for other retailers through Walmart GoLocal. The Spark Driver platform doesn't limit driver earnings, and drivers receive competitive earnings based on distance, size of delivery and extras.

Flexibility and convenience: Drivers have the flexibility to make deliveries when they want, where they want – whether they're making a delivery on their way to pick up their kids from school or are a college student looking to earn between classes. We let drivers choose their delivery zone, and easily switch them – so if they're traveling to another city or state they can easily sign into the app and start making deliveries.

Trust and transparency: We operate with transparency so drivers can make informed choices about when and how they earn. We give drivers visibility into order details in the offer card, including trip and post-trip information, which helps them track their earnings progress and incentives. We've improved the app and earnings screens to increase transparency and give drivers additional visibility into the status of their earnings on a weekly, daily and trip level. We're also deploying in-app features to mitigate the potential for fraudulent use of the platform. Drivers receive random checks that prompt them to verify their identity or device.

These upgrades are a direct response to driver feedback and are an important part of the driver experience. Drivers have several channels to share feedback with us, and we’re focused on improving the platform to bring them a more seamless experience. When drivers on the Spark Driver platform can easily navigate the app and fulfill deliveries, they’re able to complete orders with more efficiency and maximize their earning opportunities. We’ve learned a lot along the way and won’t stop looking for ways to make the platform better for drivers.

Later this week, we’re celebrating our second “Make It Spark!” recognition event to thank drivers for choosing us. Follow along to learn more about the incredible people making deliveries on the Spark Driver platform.

Serving Walmart customers with convenient delivery

Walmart continues to serve customers in new ways through reliable, convenient delivery offerings, and the Spark Driver platform is part of that. As Walmart continues to scale its delivery offerings for customers, drivers have more opportunities to earn. For example, drivers can make returns for Walmart+ members through the Walmart+ Returns from Home offering. We also continue to expand alcohol delivery across the country.

There’s so much to be proud of from the past five years, and I’m looking forward to what the next five have in store for us. As we look ahead, we’ll continue growing the Spark Driver platform, enhancing the driver experience, and creating even more opportunities for drivers to earn to ensure we’re the delivery platform of choice for drivers everywhere.

For more information or to sign up for the Spark Driver platform, visit Drive4Spark.Walmart.com.