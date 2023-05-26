Walmart To Webcast Question-and-Answer Session With the Investment Community on June 2

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 26, 2023 — Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will hold its Associate Celebration on Friday, June 2, 2023. Following this meeting, the company will host a Question-and-Answer session with the investment community. The session will be led by Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, and will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. CDT. The event will be webcast live and accessible by logging onto corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the 2023 Q&A Session with the Investment Community event. A transcript will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.

About Walmart

