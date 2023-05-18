Walmart Releases Q1 and FY24 Earnings

Press Center
- Walmart revenue up 7.6%; operating income growing faster at 17.3%
- eCommerce up 26% globally
- Q1 FY24 GAAP EPS of $0.62; Adjusted EPS2 of $1.47
- Guides Q2 and raises FY24 outlook
Q1 FY24 Earnings at a Glance
Total Revenue
Total revenue was $152.3 billion, up 7.6%, or 7.7% in constant currency2.
U.S. Comp Sales
Walmart U.S. Q1 comp sales1 grew 7.4%.
Walmart U.S. eCommerce
Walmart U.S. eCommerce growth was 27%, led by pickup & delivery.
Sam's Club Comp Sales
Strong comp sales of 7.0%, led by food and consumables. Membership income was up 6.3%.
Walmart International
Walmart International net sales were $26.8 billion (constant currency), up 12.9%.
Operating Income
Consolidated operating income was up $0.9 billion, up 17.3%.
Earnings Per Share
GAAP EPS of $0.62; Adjusted EPS2 of $1.47.
1 Comp sales for the 13-week period ended April 28, 2023 compared to the 13-week period ended April 29, 2022, and excludes fuel. See Supplemental Financial Information for additional information.
2 See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
Full Report