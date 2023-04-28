Walmart Business Celebrates Small Business Month with Special Savings and Resources

May 1 kicks off National Small Business Month. Walmart began as a small business and has a long history of selling the products of small businesses in our stores. We celebrate the important role small and medium businesses (SMBs) play in their communities and recognize the unique challenges they face. Walmart Business is one way we have leaned in to serve SMBs, saving them time, money and hassle so they can focus on their missions. This May, we are recognizing these businesses by helping customers access the money-saving benefits of Walmart Business+.

During the month of May, customers who start a paid Walmart Business+ membership will receive a $50 Walmart Business E-gift card.* Over the past year, we’ve heard numerous SMB and nonprofit customers say they are even more focused on value during these challenging economic times. To address these concerns, Walmart Business+ membership offers money-saving features, including free shipping, no minimum, 2% rewards on orders of $250 or more and savings of 5% on eligible items set to subscription. Walmart Business+ members also have access to a Spend Analytics feature that helps them more accurately track spending.

At Walmart Business, we are listening to organizations and responding with products, services, tools and technology to help them grow and navigate the complexities of running an organization. During Small Business Month, Walmart Business will also host a webinar focused on sharing insights and tips to address some of the challenges small businesses are currently facing. To be notified about the webinar and other opportunities, customers can complete this form.

As the operating environment SMBs and nonprofits face continues to evolve, Walmart Business is committed to providing organizations with opportunities, resources and innovative features that will save them time, money and hassle – throughout Small Business Month and beyond.