Walmart Launches Monthlong Walmart+ Giveaway To Celebrate New Moms in Time for Mother’s Day

BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 24, 2023 – With Mother’s Day fast approaching, Walmart announced it is giving away up to 20,000 free one-year Walmart+ memberships – a nearly $2 million value to new moms – as part of its new “Mother of All Savings Memberships” campaign.

Walmart knows that new moms have lots of love, but little time. This campaign showcases how Walmart+ is the ultimate mom hack, saving families time + money + so much more in their daily lives, all without sacrifice. The memberships, valued at $98 each, will be distributed to moms who give birth in hospitals nationwide during the month of May.

“Walmart+ brings together benefits that will help save moms precious time,” said Seth Dallaire, executive vice president and chief revenue officer, Walmart. “Whether it's getting diapers delivered straight to their door or saving on gas for the carpool, we’ve got their back. To celebrate moms we’ve committed to gifting 20,000 Walmart+ memberships to some of our most important customers, making life a little easier for them.”

The membership giveaway is in conjunction with Pampers Hospital Gift Program, which provides a gift bag for patients who have recently delivered a baby. This May, each gift bag will include a reusable fabric bag that moms love, coupons, a Pampers Sensitive Wipes six-count sample, informative newborn literature and, while supplies last, a free one-year Walmart+ membership.

“Through Pampers partnerships with hospitals, we have an opportunity to support and care for new parents right from the beginning of their journey from hospital to home,” said Marty Vanderstelt, senior vice president, P&G North America Baby Care.



Ultimate celeb hacks for motherhood

Walmart is also bringing together a group of powerhouse celeb moms to share their ultimate hacks for motherhood as part of the “Mother of All Savings Memberships” campaign. Cardi B, Stephanie Beatriz, Janelle James and Jenny Slate are sharing their fun, lighthearted hacks for motherhood and how Walmart+ fits into their lives.

Some of the celebrity mom hacks include:



Cardi B : Let them sleep with lots of binkies in their crib. If they lose one during a nap, they can easily find another!

: Let them sleep with lots of binkies in their crib. If they lose one during a nap, they can easily find another! Stephanie Beatriz : Anything is a changing table if you have a changing pad.

: Anything is a changing table if you have a changing pad. Janelle James: The moment your baby closes their eyes, you should too. Their laundry can wait. And for toddlers, sliced grapes are candy until further notice.

The moment your baby closes their eyes, you should too. Their laundry can wait. And for toddlers, sliced grapes are candy until further notice. Jenny Slate: Feed your toddler in their diaper before putting their clothes on to make mealtime clean up easier.

“The beauty of motherhood is that it brings moms together with a bond regardless of where they are in their lives,” said Courtney Carlson, senior vice president of retail marketing, Walmart. “Every mom loves to trade their parenting hacks, and we’re excited for this campaign to showcase the biggest hack of all being 'The Mother of All Savings' -- a Walmart+ membership.”

Walmart+ makes life easier for moms and busy families, saving them time and money. It offers a series of perks and benefits* including:



Free delivery from your store: Get fresh groceries, diapers, snacks your kids crave and more with $0 delivery fees, all at the same low in-store prices.

Get fresh groceries, diapers, snacks your kids crave and more with $0 delivery fees, all at the same low in-store prices. Video streaming with Paramount+: Put the kids to bed – successfully, with no callbacks – and finally have time to yourself! Catch up on over 40,000 episodes, hit movies, live sports and more with a Paramount+ subscription included with your W+ membership.

Put the kids to bed – successfully, with no callbacks – and finally have time to yourself! Catch up on over 40,000 episodes, hit movies, live sports and more with a Paramount+ subscription included with your W+ membership. Free shipping with no order minimum: Even small orders ship for free, like when you forgot to grab that last-minute gift for the 5-year-old neighbor’s birthday party. Choose from a huge assortment of eligible items and never pay a shipping fee.

Even small orders ship for free, like when you forgot to grab that last-minute gift for the 5-year-old neighbor’s birthday party. Choose from a huge assortment of eligible items and never pay a shipping fee. Member savings on fuel: Planning a summer road trip for the family? Save up to 10 cents per gallon at 14,000+ locations nationwide including Exxon, Mobil, Walmart and Murphy stations.

Planning a summer road trip for the family? Save up to 10 cents per gallon at 14,000+ locations nationwide including Exxon, Mobil, Walmart and Murphy stations. Walmart Rewards for members: Claim special offers on everyday items to earn rewards for future savings, giving you extra money to spend on something special you’ve had your eye on, or even more diapers.

Claim special offers on everyday items to earn rewards for future savings, giving you extra money to spend on something special you’ve had your eye on, or even more diapers. Mobile scan & go: Use your phone to scan items as you shop in-store and checkout contact-free, avoiding any toddler meltdowns in the checkout line. Fast. Easy. Done!

Use your phone to scan items as you shop in-store and checkout contact-free, avoiding any toddler meltdowns in the checkout line. Fast. Easy. Done! Early access: Members enjoy product releases, online Black Friday deals and more, giving you the edge on those holiday shopping gifts at the top of your family’s list.

Members enjoy product releases, online Black Friday deals and more, giving you the edge on those holiday shopping gifts at the top of your family’s list. Returns from home: Walmart comes to you. No printing, no repackaging, no need to load up the baby and leave your home.

Customers still on the hunt for the perfect Mother’s Day present for a mom in their life can now gift Walmart+ — the Mother of all Savings Memberships, by visiting walmartplus.mom. There, customers can also find additional content and motherhood hacks from celebrity moms.

The ‘Mother of all Savings Memberships’ campaign will start to air on April 24 across social platforms.

*Restrictions apply, details at walmart.com/plus

