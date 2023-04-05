Destination DIY: Walmart Transforms Paint Assortment To Inspire Home Improvements

The hashtag #PaintHack has more than 138 million views on TikTok, so odds are you’ve been inspired by a home transformation or two during late-night scrolling. To make the journey from inspiration to reality, Walmart is changing its paint assortment to offer customers a simplified, convenient and affordable way to shop.

Today, I’m so excited to share that Walmart is transforming its paint offerings through a multiyear partnership with GLIDDEN® paint by PPG. This partnership expands our current Glidden paint assortment to offer a new lineup of interior and exterior paints, including over 100 GLIDDEN GRAB-N-GO® ready-to-use and specialty paints and a full range of over 3,500 custom tintable options.

The updates we’ve made to our assortment make it easier than ever for customers to find the paint they want, for the projects they need to complete. We’ve heard from customers that too many choices can be overwhelming and lead to paint procrastination. To help customers pick a paint, our stores include a curated palette featuring 132 in-demand colors which can be tinted in the GLIDDEN® product of their choice, including:



Starting today, customers can get everything they need for their next paint project on Walmart.com and in stores soon. The new assortment includes a range of affordable options with prices starting at $13.97 for GLIDDEN QUICK COVER® paint to $49.94 for GLIDDEN HIGH ENDURANCE PLUS® paint.

So, whether you’re ready to limewash your living room wall, refresh your kitchen with an eye-catching accent wall or create a moody and cozy bedroom, Walmart’s updated assortment will help make your next DIY project a breeze. We can’t wait to see what our customers create.