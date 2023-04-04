Walmart and Break the Love Dismiss the Country Club Barrier To Bring the Pickleball Obsession to Everyday Communities

BENTONVILLE, Ark., and NEW YORK, N.Y., April 4, 2023 — Today, Walmart and up-and-coming racquet sports booking platform, Break the Love, announced a program that will make it easier for communities to come together and thrive through one of the fastest growing sports in America: pickleball. The partnership will offer 125,000 comped reservations for Walmart customers and associates, allowing them to book playtime at pickleball venues across the country for free, with everything needed to get started.

The collaboration aims to break down existing barriers with the sport and make it more approachable by creating new opportunities for customers to have fun, connect with friends and prioritize their wellness. Through this program, Walmart is expanding its commitment to meet customers where they are by offering them ways to add value to their lives.

“We are always looking for ways to create meaningful experiences that encourage our customers to interact with Walmart in new ways,” said Casey Schlaybaugh, VP, Brand Marketing and Strategy for Walmart U.S. “Walmart is dedicated to supporting its customers and their communities, helping them find and access everyday opportunities to create moments of joy and connection in their lives.”

The program between Break the Love and Walmart will include:



125K+ comped reservations for customers, Walmart+ members and associates.

25 community events in cities across the country with programming, giveaways and more.

A seamless and curated shopping experience including top pickleball merchandise directly from Walmart at www.breakthelove.com/x/walmart

Short-form video content featuring demos, tips and tricks, inspirational content and much more.

Exclusive offerings for Walmart+ members, such as first access for peak reservation times, co-branded swag and meet and greets with pro-pickleballers.

“We’re so proud to have built a footprint large enough to be able to partner with a brand as prolific and iconic as Walmart,” said Trisha Goyal, founder, Break the Love. “The company is well recognized for delivering a shopping experience that serves anyone and everyone who walks through their doors. We are also building an experience for the everyday athlete and are thrilled to bring a recreational sport that caters to all skill levels to even more communities through this partnership.”

Customers can start booking courts and buying exclusive gear today by visiting www.breakthelove.com/x/walmart.

