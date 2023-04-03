Walmart Turns Up the Excitement and Discovery With Brand-New Walmart.com Experience

The closest store to our customers is the one in their pockets, and we’re giving that digital storefront a revamp.

Over the past year, we’ve made hundreds of enhancements to transform the core digital experience for our customers, elevating our e-commerce offering by creating more personalized and seamless interactions that make shopping how it should be: fast, easy and fun.

And now, we’re improving how our customers can explore the endless aisles of walmart.com with a sleek new look and experience that offers a more engaging way to browse and discover our incredible assortment. Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift, looking for inspiration to redecorate your home, or just want to browse the hottest trends right now, it all begins with the Walmart app.

Walmart.com Homepage Redesign Features

We’re rolling out a completely redesigned homepage, building a customer-centric and curated storefront on walmart.com and the Walmart app so customers can easily find what they need and be inspired to shop more of the hundreds of millions of items in our online assortment. Open 24/7/365, walmart.com has so much to offer our customers, whether it’s on-trend denim from the 200+ million items across our apparel assortment, or a stylish sofa from our growing 58 million-item home offering that spans organization to high-quality furniture. Likewise, our thriving Marketplace business continues to expand as we add more items and brands, making Walmart the destination for everything our customers could want – and everything they need.

Walmart Before & After Homepage GIF

The new homepage offers a product-focused experience that better mirrors the way our customers love to shop, highlighting the items that matter most to them at any given moment – whether it’s game day or holiday. The feature-packed homepage has rich imagery, live video and is optimized to better bring Walmart’s massive assortment to life, including a new social-inspired scroll so customers can browse our selection just as they’d scroll their favorite social media apps. Hats off to the Walmart Global Tech, Product and Design teams that collaborated closely to envision and bring to life this dynamic new way to discover and shop walmart.com.

We put our customers first, and this new homepage is just one more way we’re improving the online shopping experience to make it more compelling to shop with us while saving our customers time and money. But this new experience doesn’t just benefit our customers. It also provides our suppliers and Marketplace sellers new opportunities to showcase more relevant products and better tell their stories, within moments that are top of mind for our customers, as they grow their businesses on walmart.com.

And we’re giving our Walmart creators the resources, tools and products to help develop their community and inspire customers as they shop online.

Whether customers shop with us on the Walmart app, on walmart.com or in stores, we are fully connecting the experience across channels to remove friction and make shopping easier than ever before. With our full suite of pickup and delivery options, including Express Delivery, Next Day Delivery, Two-Day Delivery and curbside pickup, customers can truly shop however and wherever they want. Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate to deliver an experience that makes Walmart our customers’ first choice for online shopping, every day, every season, for every item.