Embracing Women’s History Month: Belonging Matters for Women in the Workplace

Great companies can only exist when you have great people. People thrive when they’re supported by a culture built on a foundation of belonging. Success depends on creating an environment in which people feel seen, connected and supported – one in which each individual can be their full and best selves. When it comes to fostering that feeling and foundation of belonging at Walmart, we’re continuing to progress.

Walmart is the largest U.S. private employer of women. Women represent 53% of our global workforce of over 2 million, so fostering a culture of belonging is critical. We track representation data and report twice a year to drive transparency and accountability. As of our 2022 Mid-Year CDEI report, Walmart U.S. officers are more than 36% female as is our global officer representation – up more than 5% from two years ago. External reports also tell us we’re improving our female representation. We will continue the work for our global workforce to represent our communities and the overall labor force.

Advancing Careers

We are focused on the growth of our associates, and this includes a concerted effort to continue to ensure our female associates are growing in their careers by providing a path of opportunity and advancement.

In the U.S., through our Live Better U education program, 60% of graduates and those enrolled are women. And in Canada, Walmart’s Women in Retail program has helped store manager representation.

As we think about the future of work and shifting customer expectations, we’re focused on growing and upskilling our workforce. From our stores and clubs, to our DCs and the driver’s seat of our trucks, women have opportunities to expand their skills and grow in other areas of the business. In fact, Women in Trucking recently recognized us as a “Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation” in 2022.



Prioritizing Well-being Support

As we continue to champion women in the workplace, we are advancing well-being. We’ve been thoughtful about how we can support families, including introducing new family building benefits in the U.S. in partnership with Kindbody, and expanding adoption and surrogacy benefits to include financial support of up to $20,000 for related expenses. Additionally, in an effort to improve maternal and infant health in underserved communities, we now offer Doula services in Georgia, Louisiana, Indiana and Illinois. We recognize family support extends to aging family members, and we continue to bolster our emotional, physical and financial well-being benefits.

In all the work we do, given our size and scale, we have a responsibility to help support the women in our workforce and contribute to the broader focus across our communities. We want our customers to belong in our stores and clubs and we know creating that environment begins with our associates. The business case for belonging is strong and more importantly, it is the right thing to do.

