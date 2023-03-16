Walmart Launches Clean Beauty: Affordable, Accessible and Transparent

With 5.8 million posts on Instagram and 1.3 billion views on TikTok, #cleanbeauty is gaining momentum among customers. While Millennial and Gen Z interest is leading the charge, according to Statista more than 70% of consumers across all generations are seeking beauty products that align with their values.

Walmart’s Vice President of Beauty Creighton Kiper and Senior Vice President of Sustainability Jane Ewing sat down to discuss how Clean Beauty at Walmart is helping our customers find products that meet their – and our – standards at every price point.

Jane: Creighton, tell us about the newly launched Clean Beauty platform.

Creighton: Clean Beauty at Walmart is an online shop that helps our customers find beauty products that are made without ingredients they may not want. We have been working to make our clean beauty standards best in class. Walmart’s Clean Beauty products are made without any ingredients included on our Made Without List (MWL). To rigorously develop this list, we reviewed state and federal regulations, consulted suppliers and called on experts such as the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). And we listened to customers – who increasingly desire products without certain ingredients as well as better transparency around what goes into them. That’s how we ended up with over 1,200 ingredients on the MWL.

I think this recent statement from Alissa Sasso, Manager of EDF+Business at the EDF beautifully encapsulates what we’re trying to do with our MWL: “Consumer demand for increased product transparency is rising. Walmart’s Clean Beauty shop offers products made without certain priority chemicals, like formaldehyde and PFAS, and will ensure more shoppers have access to those products. We appreciate Walmart’s growing commitment to offering beauty products made without priority chemicals and are excited to see other companies join this journey."

Creighton: How does Clean Beauty fit with Walmart’s broader commitment to regeneration?

Jane: It’s all about meeting customer expectations. Walmart aspires to become a regenerative company, and this means working to have a lasting, net positive impact on society through our products, services and business practices. To do so, we adopt a shared-value approach to business, believing that we can create a strong, resilient world by addressing the issues on the minds of our stakeholders through our business. Our customers want to buy products that reflect their values, and for many customers, that means providing greater transparency into product formulations and products made without certain ingredients.

Our Clean Beauty at Walmart program leans into our regeneration commitment and responds to customer feedback. Much like our Built for Better platform, which makes it easier for customers to identify and shop products that meet trusted standards for personal well-being, our communities and the environment, Clean Beauty at Walmart is all about making it easier for customers to find products that align with their values.

Jane: But none of this would be possible, Creighton, without our teams working purposefully, together. Can you share more about your vision for the future of Walmart’s Clean Beauty category?

Creighton: It starts with conversations with suppliers. In addition to making products without certain ingredients, many of our clean beauty brands are reimagining entire products – exploring more sustainable packaging alternatives, evaluating the carbon emissions associated with production and adopting cruelty-free and ethical standards. If we can make it easier – and affordable – for our customers to make mindful choices about their beauty products while also reducing our environmental footprint, we can truly help our customers live better.

Jane: Creighton, how can we expect Clean Beauty at Walmart to grow going forward?

Creighton: Today, we’re excited to offer more than 900 clean beauty products – with nearly 80% under $10 – and we expect the platform to continue to grow each year as we work closely with suppliers. How we define “clean” will evolve as we evaluate the MWL periodically. The more we learn, the more we can do better for our customers.

Jane: Well said Creighton, I share your excitement. Clean Beauty at Walmart is such a great example of how Walmart is working to provide our customers with an improved shopping experience that makes it easier for them to find products that align with their values. I want to thank you, your team and all the suppliers who have engaged in this program.