Hop to It! Walmart Is Serving Up Savings for Easter

Springtime festivities are right around the corner. But, despite the excitement this time of year brings, we know our customers are managing household budgets more tightly and are being choiceful in their purchases. In fact, 65% reported they expect inflation will have an impact on their Easter celebration.

At Walmart, our purpose is to help customers save money and live better. We’re committed to keeping prices low, so families can spend less time worrying about the cost of coming together and more time celebrating with their loved ones. To ensure our customers can do just that, we’re continuing to invest in the moments that matter this year by offering a Walmart-curated Easter meal and Easter basket at last year’s price.*

An Entire Easter Meal and Basket for Less than $100

Last year, we made significant investments on top of our everyday low prices to offer an entire basket of holiday mealtime essentials at the same price as 2021. It was a first for us at Walmart, and both new and existing Walmart customers responded enthusiastically when saving money was a top priority.

We know that continues to be true for many of our customers, so we’ve decided to do it again, this time for the Easter meal and basket. We’re offering both for less than $100 total, so our customers can celebrate Easter without compromise.

Even with some food costs stabilizing, they remain high overall, especially for Easter essentials like eggs. That’s why we’ve worked hard to offset the higher cost of eggs by lowering the cost on other Easter essentials and offering an entire Easter meal at the same price as last year. Our meal features the popular staples and customer favorites, from ham and green beans to pie and many of the fixings in between. Whether your family celebrates with a big brunch or an intimate dinner, you’ll find everything you need to create an incredible meal at an affordable price at Walmart.

And of course, what’s Easter without a wow-worthy basket of goodies? This year, we’ve also invested in an entire assortment of must-haves for customers to create a traditional Easter basket at last year’s price. With the savings, you can easily assemble an Easter basket packed to the brim with decorative grass, a Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bunny, Reese’s Eggs, toys and more, perfect for the little ones.

These low prices are available now, and customers can shop for both the meal and Easter basket online and in stores until April 15 by visiting www.walmart.com/EasterSavings.

It’s Not Only About Saving Money – But Also Time

We’re proud to not only save customers money, but precious time as well. We know our customers are busy, especially during holidays, so we make shopping for all the Easter essentials fast and convenient for our customers no matter when, where or how they prefer to shop Walmart, whether that’s in store or online and both offerings are available for curbside pickup and delivery.

We’re proud to continue showing up for our customers in the ways that matter most to them. We’re committed to keeping prices low and making the shopping experience easier and more convenient, from the important celebrations to the little moments in between.